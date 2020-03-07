You are living in a digital world where mobile apps are reaching people more than web apps; because mobile applications are handy to use. For instance, the Facebook app on the mobile is accessed more than Facebook in web browsers.





3.5 billion mobile users are there in the world who are constantly addicted to some mobile apps that meet their needs in this busy life.





If you are planning to develop a mobile app for your business, don’t wait. It is the perfect time to implement your idea to turn it into real-time apps.





There are a lot of categories the mobile app can fall into, but as of development it briefed under three categories which are briefed below.

Three Types of Mobile Apps for Your Business:





Mobile apps are having three types, from that, you have to decide which type is suitable for your business.





The three types are here:

Progressive Web Applications (PWA)

Native Mobile Applications

Hybrid Mobile Applications





1.Progressive Web App (PWA):

If you are having an interest in mobile app development, then you may hear this term, PWA. Progressive Web Apps are web applications. Is it sounds opposite to mobile apps?





PWA is a software app based on the web that will install on your system. In nutshell, PWA is actually a web app but looks similar to normal (native) mobile apps.





All web apps need internet connectivity to use it. The advantage of PWA is every PWA app will work on both online and offline mode. So, you can deliver your mobile app with offline and online mode accessibility to your customers with the help of this PWA development.





Programming Languages Needed: HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Frameworks used for PWA: Angular, React, Ionic, etc.,

Examples of PWA: OLX, BookMyShow, Pinterest, etc., are some of the real-time Progressive Web Apps.





Who will use it?

If you want to design a web app that wants to give native app experience to your customers, then PWA is the best choice.





2. Native mobile app:

Native mobile apps are the ones that is downloaded in mobile devices. These mobile apps are available in Google Play Store (Android apps) and App Store (iOS apps).





Native mobile app development is the process of developing applications that are designed specifically for particular devices. For instance, Instagram is a native mobile app where its mobile app functions are different from Instagram that are accessed in web browsers (to say, we can directly upload images to mobile Instagram, which is not possible directly on web apps).





Programming Languages Needed:

For Android, Java, and Kotlin are the best.

For iOS, Objective C and Swift are used.





Frameworks used for Native Apps:

For Android apps, Ionic, Xamarin, etc., can be used.

For iOS apps, React Native, Ionic, Flutter, Xamarin, etc., are used.





Examples of Native Mobile Apps:

Instagram, Twitter, Google Maps, Skype, are the live demo for the native mobile app development.





Who will use it?

If you want to design a normal native app that will appear on Play Store, and App Store to download, then Native mobile app development is the best choice.





3. Hybrid mobile app:





Hybrid mobile apps are simply applications that are functioned with the combination of both PWA and Native mobile apps.





UI Web View in iOS and WebView in Android are the features of the Hybrid mobile app, (i.e.,) the hybrid app is built with web technologies and available in the native app platform.





Programming Language: JavaScript

Frameworks: React Native, Ionic can be used to develop Hybrid apps.

Examples of Hybrid Mobile Apps: Facebook, Amazon are some of the best real-time applications that are performed under the Hybrid mobile app development process.





Who will use it?

It is simple. If you want to combine both features of PWA and Native app development in one platform, then Hybrid apps are the best choice.





These are the basic types of mobile apps that you want to know before developing yours.

You are creating the app for your customers. Hence, understand your customer needs first and then choose the best type for your mobile app development.





Tips to develop the best mobile applications:

Design is the first feature that draws the attention of the visitors. You have to focus more on UI/UX design trends of the mobile so that you can deliver the best and well-designed app for your customers with good user experience.

Use the image and video in the app with medium quality. This will help you to slow the loading speed of the application.

An app with both offline and online working mode is appreciated.

Security and trust are the important factors that you have to achieve with your mobile app features.

Also, you have to provide the app with free cost. Because it will pay more attention to the visitors than paid apps.

How to develop a mobile app?

Are you a person having a mobile app idea to develop, but not aware of programming and framework technologies? Then you can hire mobile app developers from a reputed mobile app development company on a timely basis budget to develop your dream app.





Finally:

Mobile applications are one of the best traffic-driven platforms where you can reach your targeted customers easily. Hence don’t miss the opportunity of developing an app for your business.





Also remember, if you are a budding entrepreneur with a small business website, you can develop the mobile app after getting some constant traffic to your business website.