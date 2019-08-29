Why Android Pie Is Better Than Android Oreo

It's been a decade since android is ruling all over the world. It all started from 2008 since android never looks back and continue to bring new updates just as iOS. Android has also been in the headlines with its every new update.





Android users always get excited about the new updates. And now android is collecting appreciation with its new Android 9 version. Today, android app development is simply as slick as Apple's iOS. Google didn’t have to be compelled to revamp the entire system with an android 9 Pie worthy of a 10th-anniversary update.





The android 9 pie is breaking the news after being compared with the android 8 Oreo version. Let’s take a tour of the revolutionary version of Android.





Android revolution since 2008





Unnamed (v1.0)

Petit Four (v1.1)

Cupcake (v1.5)

Donut (v1.6)

Eclair (v2.0)

FroYo (v2.2)

Gingerbread (v2.3)

Honeycomb (v3.0)

Ice Cream Sandwich (v4.0)

Jelly Bean (v4.1, v4.2, v4.3)

KitKat (v4.4)

Lollipop (v5.0)

Marshmallow (v6.0)

Nougat (v7.0)

Oreo (v8.0)

Pie (v9.0)





The latest version 9.0 Pie comes with attention-grabbing gestures that modify navigation straight from the home screen. The launch of this latest android version, which can add additional to Google’s picture element lineup and essential Phone. All the mobile app development companies are excited to reveal the magical features.





Checkout What Android 9 Pie Brings For You!





Google’s ninth major software system update for phones and tablets. Now that the update is on the market for a lot of devices as 2019 continues here’s what to expect and what modified, then we tend to compare everything to android 8.0 Oreo.





While you’ll notice and simply see heaps of visual changes in Android Pie, heaps of the changes are behind the scenes tweaks, enhancements or optimisations. Some noteworthy additions embrace smarter bundled notifications, less complicated settings menus, themes, new fast settings, and even gesture navigation controls.





This software is smarter, faster, easier to use and more powerful. Expertise that’s higher than android 8.0 Oreo. As 2019 continues and a lot of folks get android Pie, here’s what to seem for and revel in. Android nine Pie could be a free software package update for smartphones, tablets, and alternative supported devices. Google free it on August sixth, 2018, however, the general public didn’t dig for many months, and major phones just like the Galaxy S9 received automaton Pie in early 2019 over six months once its arrival.





What Makes Android Pie Better Than Android Oreo?





1. Exquisite features





The version is launched and brings more beautiful colors, and curves to the system. Its edges are softened that gives the device a dramatic look. It will take only 5 minutes to indulge you with its color and appearance as its soothing for the user’s eyes and its style friendlier & cuter than ever. Some theoretical hint: the icons in the setting menu are now colorful and when you drop down the setting menu, the icon is no more a line art icon, it’s also colorful.





These features make the Pie more cute and comfortable than Oreo.





2. Smart notifications with Quick reply





Oreo version notifies allows you to go to the direct chat box via reply option. Interestingly Pie also gives the same option but in the better attractive icon. You can see the stickers, screenshot, images, and other pictures you received directly in the notification bar. The idea of visibility & usability has been improved with ease.





Android Pie brings hassle-free & subtle-welcomed features.





3. Safe usage limitations





Unknowingly we are becoming slaves to smartphones, we don’t even aware of how much time we’re spending on social media platforms and how we are getting attracted to the smartphones. Android Pie comes up with the smart usage limitations feature that reminds and aware of the time we have and should spend on the applications.





Now, this reminder is what the human world needs.





4. Soothing Night Mode





Most of us have used the auto-brightness feature or night mode feature while sleeping or during the day time also just to keep our safe from the brighter screen of the smartphone. Android Pie is now more caring towards your eyes as it takes the blue light out of the device and focuses on emitting orange & yellow color. As soon as you reach your ‘bedtime’ that you’ve set, the device will automatically turn the grey-scale and ‘DND’ mode will be activated.





What you need better than having a smartphone saying goodnight.





5. Ultimate Battery Management & Artificial Intelligence





The battery is the foremost concern of every user, although this version doesn’t give you more battery automatically but keeps the battery saving mode automatically working. It makes sure that the recent apps use basic background color in order to save the phone from using an extra battery. And what if your smartphone starts reminding you what you’re going to do? Yes, its AI predicts the activities that you are likely to do throughout the day and starts doing them for you like, cab booking when it's time to go for office, music playing as soon as you plugins the earphones, or zooming the words when you’re trying to copying & paste it.





Congratulations on having a virtual digital BFF.





6. Brightness facility as per the habits





Earlier the phones were able to automatically adapt the brightness as per the external light or users manually adjust the brightness of their smartphones. The android pie adjusts the brightness as per the habits of the user, once it grabs the habit of using the light of the smartphone, it instructs the device to adjust the screen light according to the user preference.





Now Android Pie Will Brighten Your Life.





Android 9 Pie has proved that there is no fear when the Pie is here. These differences are general differences that define its new & comfortable functionality. There is a lot in deep that you’ll understand as soon as you’re going to use this new version.





This new version is as exciting as comfortable for the developers and android app Development Company also. They will find a lot scope of learning with its code that will allow them to understand the miraculous coding and working of the extremely exciting version of android. We hope that this article helps you to satisfy your queries and makes easier for you to understand the miracles of this new version.





The android pie development is successfully making its user happy & comfortable with its exciting features and ability. The world loves in living & growing in the digital world. Hope this digital world brings more success and miracles in the human lives rather than making human world slave of it.