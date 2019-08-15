Why Bespoke Digital Products Are The Future Of Online Businesses

The future of online businesses depend on their unique selling points and Bespoke Digital Products are ensuring they hit the mark.





What fits better, a suit bought off the shelf or the one custom made for you? What makes you stand out, something which everyone does or something which expresses your individuality? If your answer in both these cases is the latter then you already understand the value of bespoke products, solutions tailor-made for your specific needs. And here we explain how bespoke digital products are shaping the future of online businesses.





1) They express the uniqueness of your product - Your business is built on an idea which is unique. You have designed your products in a way that you get the edge over your competitors. You have a business plan which is specific to your business. Bespoke digital products, be it websites, apps, or software solutions, help you express this uniqueness online. They give your brand an identity which is different from everyone else.





2) They help in brand recognition - Everyone knows what the homepage of Google looks like, everyone knows how Tinder has the swiping features of left or right, and everyone is familiar with the Amazon app interface. This familiarity is what we call ‘the brand identity’ wherein your customers take a look at the product and identify the brand immediately. A business with a well-developed digital platform does this exact thing by making your customers aware of your brand creating a distinct identity of its own.





3) They are economical for your business - Each business has its unique requirements and specific constraints. The app, for example, which works for Amazon may not be ideal for Flipkart. If you have a digital product which is not custom-made for your business, you will keep incurring costs as you keep modifying them according to your needs. Each problem that you encounter would have to be incorporated in the app (or website) leading to unnecessary wastage of time and money. A bespoke digital product, however, is designed keeping these practical issues in mind and they are highly cost-effective in the long run.





4) They are robust and scalable - The most important advantage of bespoke digital products is that they are designed to scale along with your business. The digital products created by digital experts like Alphalogic are dynamic and responsive in nature. They take into account the growth projections, the scaling potential, and the future necessities before designing the product. This means that your business can rely on a strong and responsive system to tackle the challenges of your business expansion.





5) They create a unique experience - The future of any business is no longer confined to an amazing product but depends on creating a unique experience. It is not only your product which will determine your success but also the experience which your customer had on your platform. A great digital experience of your website or app is the best way to leave a lasting impression on your customer’s mind. It is here that a customised digital product wins the battle for you by ensuring that your customers not only enjoy your products but also the process of conducting business with you.





6) The future lies in your individuality - When businesses speak of their unique selling points, it is their individuality that they speak of. Online businesses in the future would rely on individual brand recognition more than anything else and any product which is not unique would lose out. They would not even be recognised among millions of other online businesses which are already competing hard with each other. Your business would need to express its unique values and create an individual identity only with digital products which speak about your brand.





The fact of the matter is that like any market out there the digital market would be won by the business which can stand apart from everyone else. The future of online businesses would depend on creating unique experiences for the customers and to do that your business would need a bespoke digital solution itself, to begin with. Simply put, if you don’t have a custom made product, you may not deliver on unique customer experience, and your business may lose out in the long term.