Digital Marketing is a strong career path for students. Online Marketing is one of those career that require smart way in professional life. The Internet Marketing Industry is rapidly moving and in this have high competition. That is why this industry require passion and desire for succeed. It is job where every day you face new challenges and learn from that. In it every year’s thousands of students got job and choose this field as career.





What is Digital Marketing?

Digital marketing not that different from traditional marketing like you have got a product that you need to sell, Means it is the way to connect with customers and building a relationship through online services like social media and sites same as the Traditional Marketing. But the main goal is to promote brands, build preference and increase sale through various online marketing platforms.





Why it is so simple and easy?

Digital Marketing is so simple and easy to learn because it has easy methods such as SEO, SMO, Email marketing, SEM, PPC, Google Ad Words, Influence Marketing, YouTube Marketing, Analytics, etc. These all method used for Marketing.

Some general areas from where that an online marketing professional will likely touch on during their training or career:

• Video/audio production

• Mobile marketing

• Search engine optimization (SEO)

• Search engine marketing (SEM)

• Social media

• Email marketing

• E-commerce

• Marketing automation

• Content management and creation

• Web development

• Web design

• Copy writing and editing

• Analytics

• Business/marketing strategy





It is good idea to think about to get train in this particular areas because now these all social media are used by every persons among 60% to 70%.





Job Seeker Choose digital Marketing as Career?

1. SEO Executive: - SEO is search Engine optimization this is one of the easy and unpaid method of internet marketing to improving your ranking of web pages and their visibility on different search engines like Google, Yahoo, etc.

2. PPC Executive: - This is the method to increase the visibility of your web pages is through sponsored placement and advertisement.

3. Social Media Marketing Executive: - Social Media Marketing is getting a lot of popularity with social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinter est and others. A most experienced digital marketer should know the power of these social media to marketing the brand image of the company.

4. Email Marketing Executive: - Email Marketing is prominent to attract your customers and lead with your brand name, many organization send newsletters, and email campaigns to its subscribers in order to keep them updated with new products added or anything worth sharing.





5. E-Commerce Executive: - it is also known as electronic commerce means now a days most of the persons like do shopping but they don’t want to go in the marketing so that is why they use these all online shopping sites to buy product online from their home with just few clicks. This is called E-Commerce business.





6. Content Writing Executive: - Content writing is the main part of internet marketing because content is use for attract and retains the customers. Content is the powerful tool of digital marketing to make successful brand name in the marketing.





7. Display Advertising Executive: - Display advertising method is the way to do promotion of your brand of the company with several online techniques, including banner ads, rich media and more.





8. Affiliate Marketing Executive: - Affiliate marketing is frequently overlooked by advertisers. Affiliate marketing at its very core is about relationships, it means the relationship between three parties.





In the Digital Marketing Industry, students will get some kind of practical experience. In this field have many institute which provides best digital marketing course facilities. This course is done by any field student. But make sure that student have computer, statistics, and visualization knowledge. Students of any stream can take part in this digital marketing course.





If you decided that you want to go in this digital marketing industry, That some skills are may be require like when applying for an SEO Executive position, there may be more importance on good writing skills and creativity. There are many opportunities to choose Digital Marketing as career because everyone wants to reach their brand through digital marketing channels. You must know each and everything about what happening in the world and how to communicate with people.