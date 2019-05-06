Python’s growing popularity has motivated many new organizations, as well as those in a phase of steady growth, to choose it as a first choice programming language, for Artificial Intelligence (AI) based development projects. Over the years, developers have used several coding languages, to develop AI based applications, e.g. Java, LISP, Prolog, C++, etc. However, in addition to these, developers have started to extensively use Python, for a number of applications which include General AI based application, Machine Learning, NLP and Neural Networks.





Python is a relatively easy programming language to learn apart from being very easy for developers to use. However, being an OOP (Object Oriented Programming) based programming language and focusing extensively on the RAD (Rapid Action Development) theme, Python contributes immensely in developing strong applications, by quickly adapting to changes and eliminating duplication of logic.





This is not all. There is much more about Python for us to know, which makes it a first choice for developers, working exclusively on AI based projects.





The Emergence and Significance of Python for AI

The choice of any programming language always depends on how strong; the end application is desired to be. In addition to this, the challenges in coding and the availability of an experienced developer, plays an important role.With AI gaining lot of prominence and identity in ensuring proper data security, the need for a comprehensive and dependable application is very vital. This is where Python fits in beautifully.

Supports Multi - Tasking: Whether for a Startup or a business establishment (Small, Medium or Big), Python is known to support multi-tasking. Being an OOP based Language, Python, facilitates performing multiple tasks at the same time, making it one of the dependable languages as far as working on complex features like Data security. Contains In-Built Libraries suitable for AI base Programming: Python brings with itself, the advantage of having inbuilt libraries which is extremely useful for any AI based project development. With Internet protocols, string operations, web services tools and operating system interfaces, being some of the key components of these libraries, Python saves on time by reducing the length of the code required for developing an AI based application. Easy to Test: One of the key highlights of Python, as a programming language, is its readability. Though there is lot of creative technology, associated with AI (Artificial Intelligence), the ease of testing provided by Python makes it one of the most preferred programming languages, compared to either a C++ or even an LISP. Easy to understand and code: As a user friendly coding language, Python provides the developer with flexibility, to easily write and execute all the codes. Where Python stands out with respect to other languages is with its ability to produce the same, infact even better results, compared to its competitors, with practically lesser amount of coding required. The best choice for an aspiring new developer: Python is a delight, especially for new developers, who have a liking for AI based projects. In other words, Python as an OOP based programming language, provides the new developer with an API, from the existing programming language, which indeed turns out to be beneficial, for the new Python developers. Platform Independent Programming Language: One of the biggest plus points of python, which attracts any developer, is it being platform independent. No major changes are required in the main source code, to make your AI application, platform independent. This saves considerable amount of time for developers in testing on multiple operating systems. Therefore, it makes complete sense in hiring developers with expertise and exposure in Python, for any AI-based projects. A Strong Community supportive Language: A friend in need is a friend in deed! Python, as language, showcases every aspect of this important and well known phrase, through the quality of all its developers. In other words, being an open source programming language with a great developer community support, there are plenty of resources available which can get any developer to fix their issues and problems in no time. Python developers are known to work in tandem and get into fixing random coding issues, when it comes to developing AI based applications. High End Control Capabilities: Being a programming language which is OOP based, Python also provides enhanced process control abilities. This adds up to increase its speed and productivity. When it comes to building complex multi-protocol, AI based, network applications, python becomes a developer’s first and prime choice.





The Bottom Line

With the advances we are seeing in Artificial Intelligence, Cyber security has become more of a proactive process. Hiring an experienced and dedicated AI security expert could just be a parallel and correct step in our efforts to arrest the global threat of Data Insecurity. However, as days go by and with changes in technology, Artificial Intelligence too is getting to be tricky challenge. Here is where, Python is making the development process of AI-based projects, a lot easier. Since python offers the flexibility of shorter codes, developers are at a greater advantage and can find it easy to write codes. Moreover, there are various inbuilt libraries in Python, which can make the AI based application, an advanced and strong one. With a diversified application range in the Information Technology driven companies, such as in gaming, web frameworks and applications, language development, prototyping, graphic design applications , to name a few, python is also interactive, portable, dynamic and high level.The process of combining technology has indeed proved beneficial for the entire tech industry. As AI continues to see quick developments, businesses have got huge potential and capacity to excel in the market using Python. And, that’s why Python is the best programming language for all AI based projects in the times to come.



