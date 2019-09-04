A
Why Dairy Farmers Are Switching to Online Milk Solutions?

This article is for those who want to know the importance of online application systems especially developed for the milk sector to have a boom in dairy farming.

By Jason Roy
4th Sep 2019
dairy milk management software

After a sluggish start, now the process of online milk delivery development solutions are holding a high speed in Canada, USA, Australia, and the UK. It is believed that due to the usage of various mobile solutions, milk business owners are now switching towards various online options. It is the need of today’s growing method. 


Have a look at Dairy Production Statistics of the US- 


Due to the lack of mediums through which a dairy owner can represent his business online has resulted in the closure of various dairy farms. If we talk about the data of milk-producing firms in the USA, several different dairies have totally lost their presence. 


  • Wisconsin is one of the famous places in the United States known for its milk production after California. Wisconsin was known for its highest milk production in 1910. But due to many reasons, the position swaps to number second in 1990.
  • In the last year, almost eight hundred dairies have been shut down in Wisconsin- which was highest among other milk-producing states. 
  • More than 2000 dairies had lost their name and fame over the past 75 years. 


The situation is almost the same in Canada also. Those who have adopted the change are surviving in the dairy business. Change is not only in the ways to increase the production of the milk. But also to choose the different ways of selling them and to promote them as brands. According to the experts, those who are not changing according to the need would suffer in the future and may stand in the queue of losers who have lost their dairy business.  


What are the Reasons for Closing the Milk Producing Units?

There are numerous reasons for the closure of milk production units. As per experts, dairy farming has been hit in many ways. In the presidency of Donald Trump- Price, Production, Export- nothing has changed. What change- is the number of the closure instants of dairy-producing units.  

There are many reasons for the closure of dairy farms in different locations in the US, such as-


  • Marketing issues- It is really difficult for dairy owners to sell the produced milk. Either they need to club themselves with the branded dairy farming units or they need to market their business in a confined area. 


  • Weather- As compare to Wisconsin, South, East, or Midwest, California has more favorable weather conditions for the dairy animals. More favorable climate for milk-producing animals. 


  • Difficulty to Feed Large Herds- The easy and manageable ways to feed the huge herds in some particular areas while on other it is available at certain seasons of the year. For example- In California, the required feed (weed) is available twice a year due to favorable weather conditions. 



Why People are Switching to Online Milk Solutions?


It is not only about the consumers who need milk but also to the people (business owners or workers) having a direct or indirect connection with the dairy sector that people are turning to some online mobile solutions. There are uncountable reasons and evidence that prove the reason as well as the need for developing mobile app for milk delivery. Some of them are-




  • Real-time tracking system
  • Helps in the branding of the business
  • Hassle-free milk delivery at your home
  • Subscription-based delivery solutions



To be in the milk business, business owners are now posthaste using mobile technology. To boost dairy efficiency and to cut expenses people of Canada, the US, UK, and Australia are developing various milk delivery apps. People in the milk-producing trade are suggested to represent their daily business online.


    Authors
    Jason Roy

