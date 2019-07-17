Wonders Of Test Case Management Tools In Integration

In the world of development and testing, there are no limits when it comes to creativity. With advancements in developing and coding strategies, test case management is also evolving. Hence, test case management tools are becoming more and more advanced. If you think that automation of test case management is the limit of it, then that’s where you are wrong. It is fact that automation in testing is a great breakthrough, however, these tools are becoming more than just offering automation and this journey is not over yet. Integration of test case management tools with latest and advanced workflows like Agile and DevOps and their integration with other tools like Jira is the next best thing which these tools have to offer.

In this blog, you are going to find out what integration testing is and how it is beneficial in Agile and DevOps environment. So, give the following a read and find out for yourself. Here you go:





What is Integration Testing?

Integration testing is a type of testing in which two or more testing types are performed at the same time in an integrated way. This is done by integration of test cases with other tools like Jira or simply with the integration testing tools in DevOps or in an Agile environment. The way it works is that the drivers and stubs perform testing as mocks which are used in unit testing to test the functions of the software or an application independently.

There are different approaches which can be used to perform integration testing. These approaches are as follow:





Big Band Approach

As the name applies, in this approach all the testing functions are performed in a single go. This usually happens when all the commands of the testing are given by the developing team at once. Then, the entire bundle of commands is followed by the testers through testing tools in a single step.





Top-Down Approach

In this approach, high-level testing suits or test cases are performed first. After that, the lower level modules or test cases are performed. However, this approach can only be adopted when the top-down development process is being followed. Otherwise, it will be just a huge mess and testing results can be confused easily by the developers.





Bottom-Up Approach

This is an exact opposite strategy to top-down but with exact same action steps as in the top-down approach are followed. In this approach, bottom level modules, units are performed first.





Sandwich or Hybrid Approach

It is an approach where both the top-down and bottom-up approaches are used depending upon the requirement of the project in progress.

Now that you know everything about integration testing, it's time to explore what are the best tools for integration testing. We have narrowed down some of the amazing test case management tools for you. Give them a read and select the right one for you. Here you go:





TestRail

TestRail is a comprehensive web-based test management tool. It can be integrated with Jira. It works really well with self-hosted JIRA installations. It helps the testers and developers in the following:

• Effectively managing the project

• Tracking and coordinating

• Delivering a high-end quality product





TestLink

It is also a web-based testing tool which is integrated with many other tools. This tool is developed and maintained by Teamtest. This platform offers support for test cases, test suites, test plans, test projects and user management, as well as various reports and statistics.





Kualitee

Testing is all about having fun-that's Kualiee's mantra. From a robust and interactive interface to high-end integrations, our test management tool can simplify your complex test management activities, making the whole process of testing hassle-free for you. Create, organize, execute, and track everything during a testing cycle.





PractiTest

PractiTest is another testing tool which offers integration with manual testing. It also incorporates transparency in the QA process which is very hard to find trait in testing tools. Hence, this tool could be a solution to many challenges which QA teams face during testing.





qTest

qTest is a test management tool used for Project Management, Bug Tracking, and Test Management. It follows the centralized test management concept that helps to communicate easily and assists in the rapid development of task across the QA team and other stakeholders. It also offers effective integration with other tools as well.





TestCollab

This tool offers integration with some of the best tools you love. As soon as tester marks a test as 'failure', a new defect can be created instantly in your defect management system so developers can act on it. Hence, this tool offers real-time collaboration with the team working on the project.