Rs 76,000 crore earmarked to accelerate investment in MSMEs in NE: Narayan Rane

By Press Trust of India
January 10, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 10 2023 08:13:13 GMT+0000
Rs 76,000 crore earmarked to accelerate investment in MSMEs in NE: Narayan Rane
Rane said that the government has been funding various schemes to strengthen state economies in the north-east and raise per capita income.
Union Minister Narayan Rane announced on Monday that the Centre has designated Rs 76,000 crore to promote investment in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of North Eastern states. He made the announcement during a regional conference organised by the MSME ministry in Agartala to spread awareness of various schemes of the government. The statement comes ahead of assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, which are scheduled for February. 


Rane further stated that compared to last year, the funding has been significantly increased by the government. The funding allocated for 2021–2022 was Rs 68000 crore.

Speaking of per capita income, he stated that Tripura now has a per capita income of Rs. 1.25 lakh, which is lower than the national average of Rs 1.80 lakh.  The MSME ministry has been investing money through various initiatives to bring it in line with the national average, he added while speaking at a press conference.

"In Tripura, the fund allocated under MSME has been utilized properly. It is expected that the northeastern state's per capita income will be Rs. 2.50 lakh by the next three years" he said. He expressed that states like Assam and Sikkim were doing well as far as implementation is concerned.


Talking about areas of improvement, he said the tourism sector can do better as this will also foster employment generation. 


"I have discussed the matter with Chief Minister Manik Saha and Chief Secretary JK Singha and we will boost tourism here. Tripureswari temple can be attractive for the tourists if proper facilities are created," he added.

