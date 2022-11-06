Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

The story of Ahmedabad-based manufacturer of sustainable denim and other top SMB stories of the week

By Palak Agarwal
November 06, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 07 2022 07:27:32 GMT+0000
The story of Ahmedabad-based manufacturer of sustainable denim and other top SMB stories of the week
From the story of Ahmedabad-based manufacturer of sustainable denim fabrics to Reliance Retail's talks to buy stakes in Naturals Salon & Spa, here’s what SMBStory covered this week.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Heard of sustainable denim fabric? Ahmedabad-based ﻿Vishal Fabrics﻿ is a fabric manufacturer that many international denim brands rely on to produce 'sustainable' products.

Vishal Fabrics

vishal fabrics

Did you know that a single pair of denim jeans needs over 1,500 litres of water to be produced? The extensive use of a natural resource like freshwater for manufacturing denim is a primary reason why brands are focussing on sustainability. 


For international denim brands, being sustainable has now become central to their identity.


Founded in 1985, the Ahmedabad-headquartered Vishal Fabrics is a manufacturing and fabric processing unit that produces sustainable denim fabrics with a dyeing capacity of 80 million metres per annum and a processing capacity of 105 million metres per annum.


Not only does it supply sustainably-manufactured denim to local distributors for white label products, but it also supplies to brands such as Levi’s, Lee, Tommy Hilfiger, Zara, Calvin Klein, and H&M.


“We have a liquid discharge effluent treatment plant, which helps reuse 70 to 75% of water used in denim manufacturing. We end up using only 20 to 25%,” says Vinay Thadani, CEO, Vishal Fabrics, in a conversation with SMBStory


The firm has also been optimising its thermal energy plant as well as setting up solar rooftop panels and a solar plant. 


“This could cater to 30 to 45% of our power requirements,” says Vinay.


Read the full story here.

Other top picks of the week:

Reliance Retail to buy stake inNaturals Salon & Spa

Reliance Retail﻿ plans to enter the salon business and is in talks to buy a 49% stake in Chennai-based ﻿Naturals Salons & Spa﻿. 


On this development, C K Kumaravel, CEO of Naturals Salon & Spa, told YourStory, "The talks are in the nascent stage." However, he refused to share any details on this development.


Kumaravel took to LinkedIn to share, "Reliance Retail is yet to acquire the 49% of Naturals' stake." He also said, "The multinational conglomerate is about to enter the salon industry. This is the largest turn in Naturals' history. And there is going to be huge growth from the total of 700 salons, there will be an increase of 4-5 times. We'll be witnessing the tremendous changes in the Naturals Salon & Spa over the upcoming years."


Read the full story here

Impact of National Logistics Policy on MSMEs

The word 'logistics' may mean a number of different things. However, logistics can be summed up thus: RRR. This stands for 'Right Product, Right Place, Right Time', which are the goals of every logistical operation.  


Logistics, as an industry, acts like the nervous system in the human body, which links organs responsible for diverse and equally important tasks. A person whose nervous system suffers a malfunction cannot function properly on the whole. Similarly, a country’s ability to function as a whole is impaired when the logistics sector fails.  


Successive administrations have made attempts to alleviate the constraints of the logistics industry. These initiatives have been cross-sectoral, concentrating on numerous logistics business facets. However, they have not been as successful as anticipated, resulting in the industry’s poor performance. 


Now the Indian government has developed the 'National Logistics Policy 2022' in an effort to increase the industry’s efficiency and resilience.


Read the full story here.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From BOHECO to India Hemp Organics, these 5 brands are making hemp-based products popular in India

8 dessert brands to satisfy your sweet cravings

Meesho partners Klub to finance MSMEs, boost local manufacturing

In 2 years, this men’s footwear brand recorded Rs 1.7 Cr online sales, aims for 4x growth

Daily Capsule
What is Tata 1MG’s growth strategy?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

ftcash gets NBFC licence from RBI, aims to disburse Rs 100 Cr in FY23 to MSMEs

How a women-led Indian jewellery business is making its mark globally

Reliance Retail in talks to buy 49% stake in Chennai-based Naturals Salon & Spa

The influence of the National Logistics Policy on MSMEs in India

This Indian business supplies sustainable denim to international brands like Levi’s, Lee, Zara, Calvin Klein, H&M

How digital advertising is helping the Indian beauty industry to grow