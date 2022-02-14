Amazon India has announced a collaboration with Invest India and Indian Industries Association (IIA) to launch India ODOP (one district one product) Bazaar on the Amazon India platform. MSME Minister Narayan Tatya Rane unveiled this dedicated storefront at a virtual event in presence of Deepak Bagla, MD and CEO Invest India, Ashok Kumar Agarwal, President, IIA and Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India.

Rane congratulated Amazon, Invest India, and IIA for working together to launch the India ODOP Bazaar to showcase some of the most unique products that our MSMEs, weavers and artisans have to offer.

The India ODOP Bazaar will feature hundreds of ODOP and Geographical Indication (GI) products from local businesses across all Indian states. The storefront will drive a special focus on handlooms and handicrafts created by local Indian artisans as well as locally produced agricultural specialties from across India, according to a statement.

India ODOP Bazaar, the company says, will provide customers with an interactive and engaging experience. Users will be able to visit the regional pages and read more about the ODOP products from various districts across India and make a more informed purchasing decision.

Rane also said that MSMEs are the economic growth engine of new India.

“In line with the clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government has initiated various schemes and undertaken several important reforms to strengthen the MSMEs and encourage entrepreneurial spirit among the youth of our country. To promote Made in India products and enhance the export potential of our MSMEs my ministry is focused on providing them with a support system to grow - by boosting availability of raw material, technology, financial aid, skills, packaging, marketing and training, amongst others.” he added.

The ODOP Initiative is aimed at manifesting the vision of fostering balanced regional development. This, in turn, gives a major push to the MSME sector by harnessing the potential of every district in the country. This platform will provide an opportunity to the small-scale artisans to access larger markets and cutting-edge technology.

Amazon India has introduced several initiatives to promote the growth of small businesses across the country and now has over 10 lakh sellers on its marketplace, out of which over 90 percent are MSMEs.

In partnership with over 60 NGOs, government bodies, and SHGs, Amazon Saheli says it has impacted the livelihoods of over one million women entrepreneurs. Through the Karigar programme, Amazon has helped 13 lakh artisans and weavers including tribal communities in India.