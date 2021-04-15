Amazon making ‘Smbhav’ for SMBs; here’s the list of 11 businesses awarded this year

Recognising Indian small businesses, Amazon Smbhav 2021 Awards were announced on the first day of the four-day virtual event, Amazon Smbhav Summit 2021. The awards were facilitated by the Founder and Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal.





In total, 1,200 businesses, innovators, and individuals who have excelled across sectors were nominated across 11 different categories, and the entries were adjudged by a cross-disciplinary panel featuring key industry leaders including Vineeta Hariharan - Chief, Externally Aided Missions, Ministry of MSME; Sudhir Nayar, Managing Director, Sales, Cisco; Vinay Gupta, CFO - Global Technology, Deutsche Bank; Anup Jain, Managing Partner, Oris Ventures; and NSN Murty, Partner and Leader - Smart Cities, PwC India.

The winners of the Amazon Smbhav Awards 2021 across 11 categories are:

Global SMB of the Year

The first award in the event was announced for the Global SMB of the Year, and was won by Skillmatics for developing innovative learning resources and educational games, and helping children across the world between the ages of three to 12 years build core skills through systematic play.

Small Businesses of the Year

EMMBROS OVERSEAS LIFESTYLE PVT LTD won for scaling rapidly to become a Rs 50 crore brand where leveraging digital has been a tech strategy and today, they fulfil over one lakh orders every month.

Emerging Brand of the Year

This category award was won by Sasvat Omnicare Pvt Ltd (BOLDFIT) for completing over four lakh orders in just two years, with 50 percent of their orders coming from Tier-II and beyond cities.

Women entrepreneur of the Year

Josh Talks was awarded in this category for executing a campaign titled "Know Your Rights” for ITC Vivel to empower women with knowledge of their legal rights through more than 800 workshops in schools and colleges across 10 states in India, and spreading awareness about all legal rights concerning women.

Sunil Bharti Mittal

Karigar SMB of the Year

This category award was bagged by Faraway Tree Arts LLP for bridging the gap between the karigars and urban India by bringing sustainable, environment friendly and a modern, urban aesthetic to traditional craft design, and processes.

Handicraft Enabler of the Year

Primasource Products and Services Pvt Ltd was awarded for this category for setting up shops for over 500 artisans with thousands more in their ecosystem, and enabled them to sell products worth about Rs 80 lakh in the last year.

Sustainable SMB of the Year

For this category, Daily dump received the award for keeping more than 56,000 kg of waste out of landfills daily.

Innovator of the Year

This award was given to NWDCo Software Solutions LLP for developing Kveso — a range of ‘Contactless Technologies’ that ensured guests received a safer experience while they stayed in, or dined at a hotel. Its solutions have showcased by The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, The Leela Group, and the Radisson group in India, among other prominent members of the hospitality industry.

Job Creator of the Year

Nature vibes bagged the award in this category for creating job opportunities for 1000+ farmers by sourcing organic products directly from them

Digitally-enabled local shop of the Year

For this category, the award was given to Ditechno Buildcon and Trade for leveraging technology to communicate with customers, customise their orders, and improve customer service.

Amazon Smbhav Award 2021

The prestigious Amazon Smbhav Award 2021 was won by HealthSetGo for setting a benchmark health programme – CARE. HealthSetGo has driven positive health outcomes for over 2,50,000 students and aims to reach one million children by 2023. Its comprehensive approach to health has made it a loved organisation with schools across India, and is setting the standard of how healthcare can be successfully integrated with education.

Recognising the winners, Sunil Bharti said, “For me, entrepreneurship and innovation are doing things that have not been done before. Sometimes you get it right, sometimes you don’t, but you learn from every experience and perform better the next time.”

“It gives me immense joy to see the work done by emerging businesses and their contribution to the ecosystem at large. Each nomination deserves true recognition and I hope to see continued patronage for Amazon Smbhav Awards,” he said, signing off.