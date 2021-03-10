8 must-have apps every entrepreneur must try for their businesses

Technology paves the way for entrepreneurs to use efficient digital services that help them run their businesses smoothly. In the current ecosystem, it has become necessary for any organisation to deploy technology to take care of critical tasks such as team communication, enterprise security, planning, and management.

SMBStory draws up a list of must-have apps every SME entrepreneur must try.

1. Seqrite MobiSMART

The business landscape is eagerly embracing a bring-your-own-device (BYOD)-led work culture to enhance productivity, ensure seamless interoperability, and improve employee convenience. Smartphones are a big part of this shift, but the growing proliferation of mobile devices within the enterprise ecosystem is also giving rise to multiple data security challenges. Seqrite MobiSmart addresses this challenge by empowering businesses with the physical separation of personal user data from business data on mobile devices.

It integrates with Enterprise Product Information Management (PIM) policy and prohibits business users from copy/pasting, screen capturing, or syncing secure files and information within the workspace by also employing defence grade encryption. It also enforces strict single/multi-factor authentication to access enterprise data while providing a compelling work environment to BYOD end-users, with all the access and features they need to be productive.

2. Telebu grptalk

Businesses today employ disparately located resources, including freelancers and short-term project associates, and an app like grptalk is what enterprises need to ensure seamless communication.

With a potential to connect over 10,000 people instantly through a single conference call, grptalk offers businesses a dial-out capability, removing any lags in starting a conference call that may otherwise be there due to dialling bridge numbers or feeding in PINs.

Utilising PSTN lines, grptalk provides best-quality conference solution even in low network coverage, in addition to eliminating the need for participants to download an app or be connected to the internet. In an emerging economy like India that still battles with low network coverage, it is a perfect solution to reach out to a team located in the hinterlands and otherwise.

3. Dropbox

As one of the most popular and free-of-cost file storing and sharing services, Dropbox supports different formats of files to be shared and accessed remotely. The app can be downloaded on one’s mobile phone, and ensures seamless access to important files, videos, images, and more. Even when a file is deleted, Dropbox retains the same for up to 30 days, helping employees retrieve any important information on-the-go.

4. Slack

Ensuring that the enterprises get work done quicker and in a fun way, Slack brings team communication and collaboration under a singular umbrella.

Team members can download the app on their mobile phones and use the same to organise conversations per projects or topics. It also enables employees to message or call others, share and edit documents, customize notification, and search knowledge base that automatically indexes and archives previous conversations between team members.

5. Virtual Staff Finder

As per research, 13 percent of employees are more efficient at home than in office. The fact is that virtual work culture is growing at a faster pace and 90 percent of virtual employees are preferring to work from home for the rest of their life. In such scenarios, hiring a virtual team can be a wise step for the future. Virtual staff finder is a tool that allows you to hire virtual employees through interviews. Using this tool, you can create a job description, and it serves you the top three candidates by matching the criteria. Later you can schedule interviews and can hire a virtual employee.

6. Rebrandly

Rebrandly is a growing tool for link tracking that is getting popular among businesses to improve their marketing efforts. A number of young business owners are switching to Rebrandly for better insights. Basically, it is a URL Shortener tool. However, it can be a remarkably useful tool for your business. Rebrandly link management platform is able to help you gain great insights about audiences’ interest. Using it you can track your each link in reference to country, language, frequent times of visit, devices, and more. In short, it reveals valuable information about the audience’s preference.

7. InfusionSoft

It is a sales automation tool offered by Keap. This tool offers insights into your sales data to improve conversion. Being a robust sales and marketing solution, InfusionSoft allows you to combine payment solutions, ecommerce, marketing automation, and CRM with your apps and partners.

8. deAzzle

deAzzle is an app that helps small businesses to grow, manage and scale by automating key business processes, and providing a secure payment gateway. It’s recent product Paytrac is an inward payment tracker for small businesses, which relies on QR and PoS to collect payments.

Once the user downloads the Android app, it takes permission to read their transactional messages and generate a financial report of their business. This business plus ledger report shows their collection and bank-related transactional picture for the last 28 days.

Once a user has seen it, they land on the dashboard screen to view all their daily collection using multiple QR/UPI/POS. They also get to see their bank debit and credit transactions. If the business is dealing with cash, they can log those transactions manually.