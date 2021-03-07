These 8 companies are simplifying group communication for SMBs

Indian small and medium businesses are achieving phenomenal growth, often with geographical expansion. This expansion of business calls for a diverse and remotely located workforce. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was through these unified communications (UC) apps, businesses were able to survive the lockdown months.





Even today, when most corporate organisations have switched to working from home, these apps are keeping them connected. The evolution of these businesses necessitates that organisations have tools and services in place to enable unified communication.

UC solution providers foster easier collaboration and communication between remotely located teams, saving time, and unlocking business potential through systematic synergies.

Here are eight such companies that are helping you in the pursuit of a reliable unified communication platform.

Zoom

Founded in the US in 2011, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and working from home becoming the norm, the Zoom app became the standard platform for organising virtual meetings.





Zoom is a cloud-based video communications app that allows one to set up virtual video and audio conferencing, webinars, live chats, screen-sharing, and other collaborative capabilities.





In an interaction with YourStory, Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head of India, Zoom, said that the video conferencing platform’s growth has risen significantly to more than 300 million daily meeting participants, both free and paid.

Cisco Webex

Cisco Webex Meetings delivers over 15 billion meetings a month, offering industry-leading video and audio conferencing with sharing, chat, and more. Founded in 1995 as Webex, this US-based company was taken over by Cisco in 2007. It is headquartered in Milpitas, California.





It comes with features, including the ability to join and present from any meeting, event, or training session, hands-free voice commands with Google Assistant, Siri, and Google Home Hub, seamless joining directly from your calendar or customisable widget, scheduling meetings or playing back recordings directly from the app, customisable video layouts, and screen sharing.

Telebu

Building communication products for today’s ambitious and fast-growing enterprises, Telebu Communications is one of the leading providers of unified communication solutions. Its marquee product, grptalk — an audio-conferencing solution — allows up to 10,000+ members to easily collaborate on a conference call.





Unlike other mediums, conference calls with grptalk are instantaneous (dial-outs), with participants only needing to answer bridge calls without any pin code or passwords.

Using PSTN networks, grptalk offers easy connectivity even in low network coverage areas. In addition to the audio conferencing solution, grptalk also offers bulk text and voice SMS solution, inbound and outbound call centre software, an emergency alert system, and an API platform.

Slack

A collaboration hub, Slack helps teams work together on a wide gamut of projects — from daily tasks to budget discussions. It organises conversations for enterprises via channels, which can be set up for teams, projects, or different locations of the office.





Different members can join or leave the channels to their own accord, and conversation history can be easily searched to simplify information retrieval.

Slack allows team members to share text documents, audios and videos, and also keeps the data secure and protected.

Zoho

With a customer base of 50 million users worldwide, Chennai-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) major Zoho Corp won the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge in 2020.





Co-founded by Sridhar Vembu, the 25-year-old company serves the SMB and CRM market with cloud applications. It has over 45 business applications in areas, including CRM, HR, finance, office productivity, and customer service.





Its suite of five apps — Zoho Cliq, Zoho Workplace, Zoho Invoice, Zoho Expense, and Zoho Books — are making instant messaging, team communication, video-conferencing, accounting, invoicing, etc., hassle-free while working remotely.

Avaya

Avaya is one of the global leaders in digital communication software, services, and devices. It offers solutions for businesses of different sizes. Its customisable solutions are open and intelligent, and bring the flexibility of the cloud to the fore, further enabling hybrid deployments.





Furthermore, the planning, support, and management teams at Avaya help enterprises with efficient and optimised solutions.

Samepage

An award-winning UC and collaboration platform, Samepage brings offices together on a single app. It serves various needs and makes collaboration hassle-free and simple by providing group texting, video, and voice chat through mobile and desktop.

Samepage solutions enable easy file sharing, co-authoring documents, task management, and sharing calendars. Offering a unified and singular place for employees, Samepage helps teams get more done without breaking into a sweat.

Troop Messenger

Launched in 2016, Troop Messenger is a multi-tasking realm for the workplace, devised to serve enterprises, governments, and defence. The app leverages a wide range of features from one-on-one messaging to group conversations, file previews, voice-video calls, screen share, Burnout, Forkout, etc.





The platform offers utmost efficiency for a smooth and easy to use corporate messaging tool having the backup of seamless UI and UX through the SaaS distribution model.