We should not depend on China: MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said India should no longer depend on China and instead focus on research and innovation to ramp up domestic manufacturing.





This comes in wake of the violent attack by the Chinese army along the Line of Control (LAC) in the Galwan area of eastern Ladakh which killed 20 Indian soldiers — the biggest confrontation between the two sides in about five decades. The incident sent shock waves around the country, leading to heightened tension in the Sino-Indian bilateral relations. Ever since the standoff, appeals to boycott Chinese goods are being made across the country.









The minister also said the government is working on formulating a new policy for import substitution.





The remarks come in the wake of border clashes between the two nations in Ladakh.





Addressing a webinar on India's electric vehicle roadmap post COVID-19, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and MSME said, "I feel that it is time, which I directly want to tell you because I was not using those words, we should not depend upon China now."





He said even though presently the prices of Chinese goods are attractive and Indian electric vehicle companies are earning good profits by importing parts, in the long-term, the country should produce everything locally.





"Without that, we don't have a good future. Otherwise the Chinese, somewhere they can give a reasonable concessional rate at the starting point, and when your industry will achieve good production they will charge more," he added.





"So again there will be a problem. So self dependence on everything is the key to success for this industry," Gadkari said.





A few weeks ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'vocal for local' campaign, a clarion call for Indian citizens to do away with goods made in China. The initiative is also aimed at uplifting the domestic manufacturers which form the backbone of the economy.