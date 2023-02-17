Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Deloitte’s Mahesh Jaising talks about Union Budget’s implications on MSMEs

By Anupriya Pandey
February 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 17 2023 12:09:55 GMT+0000
Deloitte’s Mahesh Jaising talks about Union Budget’s implications on MSMEs
He emphasised the benefits of ecommerce platforms in the MSME sector and discussed various positive government initiatives.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a fireside chat at the India SME Forum (ISF) earlier this week, Mahesh Jaising, Partner - Income Tax, Deloitte, shared insights on Budget 2023 and its impact on Indian MSMEs. The session was moderated by Vinod Kumar, President, ISF.

"Union Budget 2023 focuses on three primary things, enabling ease of doing business for MSMEs, addressing working capital challenges, and creating more opportunities for small sellers to access the manufacturing space," Jaising highlighted. A big announcement for the sector in the Budget was the infusion of Rs 9,000 crore into the credit guarantee scheme.

He added that going online will help small sellers to have a level playing field. “The government’s Digital India push will be a huge jump for the MSME sector to move beyond its immediate customer base and get the power of outreach that the online platforms provide."

Ecommerce platforms enable MSMEs to reach customers beyond their immediate local borders, lower entry barriers to international markets, and create more jobs.

Digitisation has been a major focus area in the Budget, with the setting up of an entity DigiLocker for MSMEs to share and store documents online. MSMEs have commended these steps taken by the government.

"The government has taken progressive steps to amend section 43B of the income tax in the Union Budget 2023 - this is a welcome move that will help MSMEs with ease of doing business," said Jaising.

To help small and micro businesses, the government has proposed changes to Section 43B of the Income-Tax Act of 1961. Payments made to MSMEs that are not made within 45 days of the due date are not eligible for deduction.

“The government’s decision to exempt online sellers [from GST] with less than Rs 40 lakh turnover will be a huge boost for MSMEs adopting ecommerce,” he added.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Pune-based Taural India is making India self-reliant with aluminium at its core

From Rs 3 Cr to clocking Rs 16.5 Cr turnover in 4 years: the story of Chandigarh-based QSR brand Uncle Jack's

An inspiring story of 'Onida' ruling Indian households for 36 years despite stiff competition from foreign companies

How this family-run business makes Rs 180 Cr revenue: the story of Vinod Cookware

Daily Capsule
Detangling Web3 with Kirthiga Reddy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Growth stagnant for 72% MSMEs in five years: CIA survey

India emerging as most favoured manufacturing destination, says President Murmu

From PET bottle to fashion, this Indian clothing brand found a new lease of life with PM Modi's endorsement

udaanCapital disbursed Rs 4,000 Cr to over 2.5K MSMEs in 2 years