Digitalisation is the future of MSMEs; tech experts must offer solutions, says Nitin Gadkari

By Palak Agarwal|13th Apr 2021
At a conference on Digitalisation - The Key for MSMEs’ Rise to Resilience, Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks about the importance of digitalisation in the MSME sector and asks technology experts to come up with a common solution to problems faced by MSMEs.
Addressing a video conference on Digitalisation - The Key for MSMEs’ Rise to Resilience, micro, small, and medium enterprises minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said digitalisation was the most important subject related to the development of MSMEs. 


MSMEs contribute 30 percent of the GDP and comprise 48 percent of total exports. The government is now bringing various plans and schemes to support and boost the sector.

“The system in which we are implementing our schemes, there are a lot of delays and red-tapism. So, digitalisation is a solution by which we can make this transparent, time-bound, and result-oriented,” Gadkari said. 

Digitalisation is useful for industry, trade, business, and administration, which is why the government has planned to digitalise the administration department of the MSME ministry. 


Talking about the major problem in the MSME sector, Gadkari said the sector needed digital ways for effective marketing. 

“Companies like Amazon and Alibaba are doing great in the market. E-market is the future of India and many Indian companies are also doing excellent business. MSMEs need to take help of digitisation in marketing, manufacturing, and government systems.”

Calling out to technology experts, Gadkari said that it was time for them to find a common solution through software to benefit MSMEs at large. 

The minister said the government aimed to increase the MSMEs GDP share to 40 percent.


Recently, addressing a workshop at Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University at Wardha in Maharashtra, Gadkari called for lasting and transformative changes at the village level, through innovative, research-based technology specially adapted for rural areas. 


He said, “We are not in favour of westernisation, but we are in favour of modernisation in the villages. This is the time for socio-economic transformation.”


Last month, at the third Indo-French Business Awards (IFBA) organised by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), 13 Indian and French businesses were announced as winners under several categories for which over 120 applications were received from the two countries.


Union Minister for MSME Nitin Gadkari, who was the chief guest at the event, said: “We are awarding those who are contributing to Indo-French trade and business. I give my best wishes to all award winners and assure them of our cooperation and support with any developments from France. This will be a win-win situation as it will be beneficial for both the countries.”

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

