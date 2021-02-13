eBay signs an MoU with Government of Haryana to help MSMEs tap into the international market

Ecommerce platform eBay has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana government to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) within the state tap into the international market with the help of the former's cross-border platform, and sell across 190 global markets.





Under this MoU, eBay will offer pricing and other benefits under a special scheme. Additionally, it will also conduct training programmes, webinars and workshops for MSMEs that fall under textiles, and auto components sectors to support the state’s vision of balanced regional development and enhancing exports.

"The workshop will focus on providing requisite knowledge and skill-set about various aspects of online retail including listing products online, shipping policies, and product descriptions amongst others to undertake transactions with audiences across the globe," according to a statement released.

Commenting on this collaboration, Dushyant Chautala, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Haryana, said that this move will create unprecedented opportunities for new entrepreneurs apart from boosting sales for the existing ones. He further added, "Our government is focused towards promoting entrepreneurship, and enhancing inclusive and balanced regional development in the state. The strategic collaboration will help MSMEs, artisans in remote parts of the state, to overcome challenges restricting their access to domestic and international markets."

He also said that this initiative will significantly enhance visibility of indigenous and specialised products from the state, be it industrial products, or traditional handicraft products.





Vidmay Naini, Country Manager at eBay India said, “Being a true marketplace, eBay has focused on enabling MSMEs and artisans from across Indian markets. This association will seek to educate and train Haryana MSMEs to start and scale their business on the eBay marketplaces through structured programs.”





Ecommerce has proven to be a gamechanger for Indian MSMEs. According to Amazon's 2020 Small and Medium Business Impact Report, this year, 4,152 Indian sellers have clocked more than Rs 1 crore sales.



