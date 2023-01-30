How Exotic India put Indian arts and crafts on the global map

There is no doubt about India’s unity in diversity. A look at the country through its textiles shows you that. From Pashmina in Kashmir to Bandhni in Gujarat, Kolhapuri in Maharashtra to Meenakari in Rajasthan, each strand of these looms contains a rich cultural story waiting to be shared.





For the Goel brother, Vipin, Nitin and Kapil, textiles were an area of familiarity and inspiration, particularly because of their family’s business in the segment.





"Ours is a very traditional family and our upbringing has been rooted in our culture,” Kapil tells SMBStory. This would later become the spark that would ignite a 25-year-old business.

Exotic India Art





Armed with a goal to take Indian handicrafts, literature, and philosophical traditions to different parts of the world, the brothers started Exotic India in 1998.





“All three of us come from an engineering background. My elder brothers were already engaged in a steel and oil trading business, but I wanted to do something where our interest and skills could be used in a better way,” Kapil says.





At the time of Exotic India’sception, the internet was relatively new. The brothers thought of it as a way to share Indian handcrafts with the world. That decision made it one of the first known ecommerce websites in India.





Today, Exotic India serves a customer base of nearly three lakh people worldwide, having shipped orders to 160 countries.

Starting in the early internet age

Having been on the internet at its inception, it was easy for Kapil with his engineering background to understand the various aspects of the internet. He was also responsible for designing the website.





Having understood the internet, he also planned strategies to increase the brand’s reach. Meanwhile, Vipin was in charge of finances and resource management and Nitin handled purchases.





The first few orders that Exotic India received came from countries outside of India. With the non-availability of internet-based payment options, the firm had to rely on payments in cheque. "There have been times when we shipped the products first and then received the cheque," Kapil says.





Till date, the company receives orders from remote parts of the world, including smaller towns and villages in Russia, Brazil, and Australia.

Products that showcase India

Exotic India, which sold only paintings initially, now sells statues, apparel, jewellery, home decor, and books —all of which showcase India in its entirety.





It also has products that are not readily available in addition to those that come from traditional production hubs like in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu.





"We have books obtained from ashrams in very far-off locations,” Kapil says. Some of these books reflect Indian philosophy while others contain an analysis of Vedas and Puranas are are in great demand with customers.





Kapil says the quality of the handmade products is unparalleled. Bronze statues from South India take months to make, as do Kashmiri Pashmina shawls.

Exotic India Statue





The company has also tied up with Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation as channel partner and sold many of their bronze statues across the world.





“Indian handicrafts and textiles are in high demand in regions where Indians have settled. This has increased our culture's exposure to the rest of the world,” Kapil says.





A team of experts handpicks the products to ensure high quality, after which they are inspected, studied, and then listed for sale. "People should be able to purchase with confidence. We want to establish that reputation," Kapil says.





Exotic India also gives select artists the opportunity to upload their catalogue directly on the website. It is currently working with about 1,000 artisans from across the country, with plans to add 2,000 artisans to this base.





"The process is slow since we study the art and try to bring the best for our customers,” he says.





Kapil claims that the business has posted a 30% YoY growth in the last three years. In India, business doubled in the past year. However, international business was hit by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.





Kapil credits the exponential growth in business in India to the increase in purchasing power.





“80% of traffic comes from India but 80% of revenue comes from abroad,” Kapil says.





The majority of orders come from the United States, Europe, and Australia while majority of sales in India come from Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi.





Exotic India opened its first flagship store in Delhi in December 2022. It is looking to reach more people through its website and has set a target to achieve 50% year-on-year growth for this financial year.