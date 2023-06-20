Calling all entrepreneurs! The SMB Connect Fair is just around the corner–ready to ignite the spark of success in you–on the occasion of World MSME Day.

As things return to normalcy, the SMB Connect Fair is back after a gap of three years with a dynamic theme–Gather & Grow.

The meetup promises to provide an incredible opportunity for MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) players to connect with industry experts, expand their network, and gain valuable insights into running and growing their enterprises.

For the last five years, YourStory’s SMBStory has been at the forefront of knowledge sharing, bringing its readers inspiring stories of Indian MSMEs and other homegrown companies.

This year, with the SMB Connect Fair meetup, we aim to bring together entrepreneurs from various sectors, creating a vibrant platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange and fostering growth in the SMB ecosystem. The event will also feature a flea bazaar with an array of products and services from MSMEs.

What’s the meetup about?

A world of possibilities awaits attendees at the SMB Connect Fair, promising to open the doors to exciting ideas and innovation.

Networking opportunities abound for entrepreneurs to forge valuable connections with like-minded individuals, industry experts, and potential partners and customers. Through facilitated networking sessions, attendees can strike fruitful collaborations and establish relationships that will contribute to their business growth in the long run.

The flea bazaar at the fair is a golden ticket to visibility and recognition. Brands can engage with a captive audience, showcase their products and services, and make meaningful connections with potential customers.

That's not all!

Participating brands will also be able to garner valuable market feedback and first-hand opinions to better understand customer needs and trends. They will also receive well-deserved recognition and exposure through media coverage, featured articles, and social media promotion.

The meetup goes beyond networking opportunities and provides attendees access to expert advice and industry insights. Through panel discussions and interactive sessions, entrepreneurs can equip themselves with the tools and knowledge needed to optimise their business operations.

And let’s not forget the power of inspiration and motivation!

At the SMB Connect Fair, entrepreneurs can derive inspiration from the journeys of fellow business owners. As they listen to success stories and learn lessons from failures, entrepreneurs can gather the courage and confidence required to pursue their own business aspirations.

In short, the SMB Connect Fair offers a treasure trove of resources and guidance for everyone connected to the MSME ecosystem. It promises to be an environment filled with passion, ambition, and the unwavering belief that dreams can become a reality.

So, mark your calendars for June 30, as the SMB Connect Fair gets underway at the YourStory office in Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

Join us as we celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and unlock the potential within every SMB. Together, let's Gather & Grow!

To register for the event and stay updated on all the exciting developments, click here.

For any queries, write to [email protected] with the subject line ‘SMB Connect Fair’.