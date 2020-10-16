GoI bans import of ACs to make India Aatmanirbhar; opens alcohol-based hand sanitisers for exports

By Bhavya Kaushal|16th Oct 2020
This step by the Indian government will prove to be a major setback for countries like China and Thailand which are one of the top exporters of air conditioners in the world.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a major move to boost India's domestic manufacturing which is critical to the success of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, the Indian government has banned the import of air conditioners with refrigerants.


A circular which was issued by the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Thursday read, "Import Policy of Air Conditioners with refrigerants under HS codes 84151010 and 84151090 is amended from 'Free' to 'Prohibited.' This issues with the approval of Minister of Commerce and Industry." This applies to the split systems and other ACs with refrigerants.

Earlier this year, at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India imports more than 30 percent of the domestic demand for ACs. We need to rapidly reduce this."

This step by the Indian government will prove to be a major setback for countries like China and Thailand, which are one of the top exporters of air conditioners in the world. In addition, freeze in production and disruption of supply chains all over the world arising from COVID-19 has made foreign companies realise that they cannot be solely dependent on China for their manufacturing, components and other needs. This has put the spotlight on the Indian manufacturing sector which could leverage from this situation.

Hand sanitisers, face mask

ALSO READ

Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra are helping small businesses go online to thrive in the profit-making festive season


The DGFT issued another notice on the revised policy for exporting alcohol-based hand sanitisers which read, "The Export of Alcohol based Hand Sanitisers in container with dispenser pumps is free for export making export of Alcohol based Hand sanitisers in any form/packaging freely exportable, with immediate effect."


India's manufacturing and services sector contributes almost 30 percent to the country's growth. Although the coronavirus pandemic brought the manufacturing sector to its knees, the government has been taking steps to revive the sector. The one scheme that really stood out was the Rs 3 lakh-crore collateral-free loan.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Register now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra are helping small businesses go online to thrive in the profit-making festive season

Palak Agarwal

Digital Playbook for SMBs: How small businesses and MSMEs can adopt digital accounting solutions

Palak Agarwal

Meet the man who built an organic food company with Rs 3 lakh savings; is now eyeing Rs 40 Cr turnover

Rishabh Mansur

Starting with Rs 5,000, how Coimbatore-based Suguna Foods became Rs 8,700 Cr turnover poultry company

Bhavya Kaushal
Daily Capsule
Mfine CEO on the rise of telemedicine; Learn why the time to start up is now at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

This 'Made in India' bearings manufacturer exports to 30 countries, including China; clocks Rs 2,511 Cr turnover

Bhavya Kaushal

Is mithai losing ground to chocolates in festive gifting? This Delhi brand aims to change that

Palak Agarwal

Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra are helping small businesses go online to thrive in the profit-making festive season

Palak Agarwal

Backed by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel Corporation, AMNS plans to expand its offline model for MSMEs

Press Trust of India

How this small trading business grew into a Rs 200 Cr honey brand competing with the likes of Dabur, Patanjali

Rishabh Mansur

Dell is celebrating Small Business Month with big offers

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

17

Oct

Eximius 2020

IIM Bangalore

View Details