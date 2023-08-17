Menu
Govt introduces quality standards for ceiling fan manufacturers including MSMEs

With this, the government aims to curb the import of sub-standard products. For MSMEs, the regulation takes effect 12 months after the notification's publication.

Press Trust of India
Thursday August 17, 2023,

2 min Read

The government has issued mandatory quality norms for electric ceiling fans to curb the import of sub-standard goods and boost domestic manufacturing of electric fans.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on August 9. Items under Electric Ceiling Type Fans (Quality Control) Order, 2023, cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported, and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark.

"It shall come into force with effect from six months from the date of publication of this notification," the notification said. Till now, BIS certification rules were not applicable to electric ceiling fans.

Violation of the provision of the BIS Act can attract imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence. In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to a minimum of Rs 5 lakh and extend up to 10 times the value of goods or articles.

According to the notification, to support domestic micro and small industries, relaxations have been granted in terms of the timeline for implementing the Quality Control Order (QCO).

For MSMEs, "it shall come into force with effect from 12 months from the date of publication of this notification," the notification said.

Various initiatives, including the development of QCO, are being undertaken by the department to develop quality sensitisation among users and manufacturers alike.

These initiatives, coupled with developing quality testing labs and product manuals, would help build a quality ecosystem in the country, it said. Mandatory QCOs help curb the import of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices, and ensure the safety and well-being of consumers, as well as the environment, it added.

