Google’s Find My Device Now Tracks People, Not Just Phones

Google has enhanced its Find My Device application by introducing a new "People" tab that enables users to share their real-time location with trusted contacts. This addition allows for an interactive map view within the app, where users can see the locations of their contacts alongside their own and their devices.

Integration with Google Maps

The new feature leverages the robust capabilities of Google Maps location sharing. It ensures that any location-sharing settings previously configured in Google Maps are seamlessly integrated. Users can now initiate and manage their location sharing directly through the Find My Device app, enhancing usability and access.

User Interface and Functionality

The interface offers a comprehensive map view displaying the user's current location, devices, and contacts. Selecting a contact on the map reveals essential details such as their address and battery life. Additionally, a "Get directions" button is readily available to initiate Google Maps navigation to the chosen contact’s location. Users can also filter contacts by those they are sharing their location with and vice versa.

Privacy and Control

Google places a high priority on user privacy and control by allowing them to manage who can see their location and for how long. The system also sends regular reminders to users about active location sharing, and all location data is encrypted and stored securely.

Rollout and Availability

The location-sharing feature is currently undergoing beta testing, with plans for a gradual rollout through Google Play store updates. It will be available exclusively on Android devices that have the Find My Device app installed.

Potential Use Cases

This feature is particularly useful for coordinating meetups with friends, ensuring family members arrive safely at their destinations, and locating lost or stolen devices.

Comparison to Competitors

The update brings Google's Find My Device on par with Apple's Find My network, consolidating various location features that were previously spread across multiple Google apps.

Technical Requirements

To use the new feature, devices must be running Android 9 or higher, with location services and Bluetooth enabled. An internet connection is also required to receive real-time updates.

Current Limitations

There have been reports of a white background bug in the map view, and full functionality may necessitate future updates to the app.

Broader Context

This development is part of Google's ongoing efforts to enhance the safety and connectivity features of Android, aligning with the trend of increased location-sharing capabilities across mobile ecosystems.