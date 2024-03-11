Government of India sets up MSME technology centre in Sindhudurg

The Government of India has established an MSME Technology Centre in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, to focus on general engineering and food processing sectors and provide growth opportunities for MSMEs in nearby areas through technology access, skill development, and consultancy.

The estimated project cost for the Sindhudurg Audyogik Mahotsav and Self-Employment Conclave is Rs 182 crore. As part of an initiative to enhance technology access for MSMEs, the Government of India is establishing 20 new technology centres and 100 extension centres nationwide.

Narayan Rane, Minister of MSMEs, along with Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner (MSME), laid the foundation for the centre on Monday, according to a press release from the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

As of March 9, 2024, among the 53.97 lakh MSMEs in Maharashtra registered on the Udyam Portal, about 38,000 enterprises operate in Sindhudurg, providing employment to 1.25 lakh people in the district.

The centre is expected to be a significant catalyst for the socio-economic development of the region, augmenting employment prospects for the local youth.

The minister also inaugurated an exhibition on PM Vishwakarma, offering end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople across 18 trades. As of March 10, 2024, the PM Vishwakarma scheme has received 1.43 crore applications.

Recently, at the 9th Annual Shakti International Women Entrepreneurs Summit in New Delhi, the minister introduced three initiatives, including the joint integrated national campaign Panjikaran Se Pragati, WEP Unnati - Udyamita se Pragati tak, and a mentorship platform by the MSME ministry and the Women Entrepreneurship Platform.