GST revenue collection for March 2021 sets a new record

By Palak Agarwal|1st Apr 2021
The government has reported a collection of Rs 1,23,902 crore, setting a new record as of March 2021 for GST collection.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The government set the highest record for GST collection since its introduction, and reported a record Rs 1,23,902 crore in collection as of March 2021. Of the GST collected, Rs 22,973 crore were collected in CGST, SGST is Rs 29,329 crore, IGST is Rs 62,842 crore (including Rs 31,097 crore collected on import of goods), and Cess is Rs 8,757 crore (including Rs 935 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 21,879 crore to CGST and Rs 17,230 crore to SGST from IGST as a regular settlement. In addition, the Centre has also settled Rs 28,000 crore as IGST ad-hoc settlement in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States/UTs. 

The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular and ad-hoc settlements in the month of March 2021 is Rs 58,852 crore for CGST and Rs 60,559 crore for the SGST. The Centre has also released a compensation of Rs 30,000 crore during the month of March 2021.


According to the press release, the highest amount of GST collection has been done from the state of Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh etc.

GST Registration latest Updates

ALSO READ

MSME sector is going to be one of the key areas of NDA govt: PM Modi

In line with the trend of recovery in the GST revenues over the past five months, the revenues for the month of March 2021 are 27 percent higher than the GST revenues for the same month last year. During the month, revenue from import of goods was 70 percent higher and the revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) are 17 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.


The GST revenue witnessed growth rate of (-)41 percent, (-)8 percent, 8 percent, and 14 percent in the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of this financial year, respectively, as compared to the same period last year, clearly indicating the trend in the recovery of GST revenues as well as the economy as a whole.


GST revenues crossed above Rs 1 lakh crore-mark at a stretch for the last six months and a steep increasing trend over this period are clear indicators of rapid economic recovery post-pandemic. Closer monitoring against fake-billing, deep data analytics using data from multiple sources including GST, income tax and Customs IT systems, and effective tax administration have also contributed to the steady increase in tax revenue over the last few months.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

These Delhi brothers started 3 restaurants in the same building, now make Rs 10Cr turnover

This Made-in-India beer brand brewed Rs 130 Cr turnover in just two years

Inspired by PM Modi, this NRI gave up his green card to become a ‘chaiwala’ in India

These UP-based tobacco business owners stepped out of their comfort zone to build a Rs 908 crore dairy products business

Daily Capsule
Flipkart’s innovation journey, from within and outside
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Post its stock market listing, Kalyan Jewellers plans to expand its retail footprint by 13 percent

The road ahead: how ecommerce can help SMBs recover from the COVID-19 fallout

MSME sector is going to be one of the key areas of NDA govt: PM Modi

At 12, he came to Mumbai with a dream. Now he runs a Rs 100 Cr revenue liquor business

Technology is the future, and MSMEs need to adapt as much as possible, says Sumant Rampal of HDFC Bank

From selling on a bicycle to offering a Rs 5 gel pen to dominate the market, here are this week’s inspiring SMB stories