Instamojo launches mojoVersity, an MSME skilling platform, to empower small business owners

Sampad Swain, CEO and Co-founder of Instamojo

On the occasion of World MSME Day, Instamojo, a full-stack solutions provider for MSMEs, announced the launch of its MSME skilling platform: mojoVersity. Through this platform, Instamojo aims to empower small business owners across the country, with the knowledge essential to run a successful business in today’s rapidly evolving ecosystem.





mojoVersity is an online knowledge platform that provides learners short, video-based courses that help address the challenges involved in running a business. Each course consists of a short five to 10-minute video, and an assessment test, and results in a course certificate at the time of completion. The courses offered are bucketed under various categories, including finance, sales and marketing, digital and social media skills, tax filing, etc., The topics range from legal compliance, filing GST and even hatsApp marketing. Courses can be accessed by Instamojo merchants and other self-learners on the mojoVersity platform at no extra charge.





Instamojo has also partnered with other industry leaders to provide sector-specific learning material to all those looking for information around conducting business, thereby providing a competitive edge.





Sampad Swain, CEO and Co-founder of Instamojo, said, “Today, the MSME sector in India contributes to 37 percent of the country’s GDP and employs over 117 million people. The scope of growth for this sector is enormous; however, the presence of several challenges, especially the lack of knowledge on several business specific elements, prevents this. A major roadblock we identified was that several MSMEs did not know where to source information from. Through the mojoVersity platform, we aim to democratise knowledge transfer by making available course content that will help small business owners learn and be more aware of the nuances required to run and sustain a business.”





Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Instamojo had launched the IAMMSMEcampaign on April 8, encouraging MSMEs in the country to exercise their right to vote and contribute towards building a promising future for the sector.





Instamojo is a one-stop shop for an entrepreneur and caters to diverse business needs by leveraging technology,​ data​​, and ​​design. It provides a host of services, ranging from digital payments to logistics and lending. The company today works with and enables over eight lakh MSMEs to build, manage, and grow their business. This year, Instamojo also aims to introduce promotional services, helping the MSME sector stay relevant in a competitive digital business landscape.











