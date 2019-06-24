YourStory's MSME Popup Bazaar on June 27: All you need to know and why you should attend

YourStory's MSME Week celebrations from June 20 to 27, 2019, are set to culminate in the grand finale on MSME Day on June 27, celebrated globally by the United Nations.





On this day, we are hosting a colourful pop-up bazaar that will have stalls by businesses selling interesting items from food stuffs, cosmetics, handicrafts, and more, at the YourStory headquarters in Indiranagar, Bengaluru.





Where: YourStory Office, Indiranagar

When: June 27

Time: Bazaar will be open from 11 am to 8 pm





Here are some of the small businesses and items you can find at the YourStory popup bazaar:





Rustic Art





Rustic Art's organic coffee soap with cotton cloth packaging

Started by Swati Maheshwari, Rustic Art offers organic soaps, natural soaps, natural laundry range, organic hair oil, chemical free shampoos, paper soaps, aloe vera gel, organic massage oil, etc. Some of these products are specially designed for babies and kids.





Rustic Art also claims it has India's first water-efficient range of products, which require less water to rinse off.





Cannanore





Cannanore's classic gold Kasavu cushion cover

Originally started in Chennai, Cannanore is a one-stop shop for products related to home decor, jewellery, bodycare, sarees, bowls, jars, mugs and cups, and more. Buyers can expect to see accessories such as cushion covers, bed covers, bags and more, at the bazaar.





Each piece showcased by Cannanore is handmade or handloomed from material originating in different parts of India.





&ME





&ME's range of bioactive lifestyle beverages for women

Started by Ankur Goyal and Sheta Mittal, Merhaki Foods' brand &ME makes bioactive lifestyle beverages for women in a range of flavours, including watermelon, beet, rose, mango, aloe vera, chilli, green apple, cucumber, pudina, orange, carrot, cardamom, and more.





The company targets solving lifestyle challenges and discomforts associated with menstruation, beauty, fat metabolism, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), and more.

Express Feast













Express Feast was started in 2016 by Shanthini Ashok and Varsha Jeetendra, a dynamic mother-in-law and daughter-in-law team. When her son, Jeetendra Ashok, had trouble finding vegetarian food while travelling to other countries on work, Shanthini Ashok started preparing instant food products for him to take on his travels.





Today, it makes over 23 instant homely mixes for instant meals, including upma and rasam to bisibele bath and pongal.

Zwende





A classic flap wallet in vintage yellow sold on Zwende

Zwende offers an online catalogue of customisable handcrafted products across fashion and home decor - bags, wallets, clutches, laptop sleeves, lampshades, stationery, etc. Users can choose a product, its materials, designs and colours and visualise their creation in real time with a 360 degree live preview.





All orders are manufactured on demand, and the products are handcrafted and delivered in 3-15 days and are priced the same as off-the-shelf products.

Panel Discussion:





Besides a lot more stalls and exhibits, we are hosting a panel discussion on the same day from 5 pm to 6 pm. The panel on the topic 'Opportunities and challenges for SMEs in the times of industry 4.0' will comprise path-breaking entrepreneurs and SME ecosystem stakeholders.





The panellists are:





Shalini Bannerjee , Marketing Head for MSME Business, Google

, Marketing Head for MSME Business, Google Sheta Mittal , Co-founder, Merhaki Foods

, Co-founder, Merhaki Foods Vinamra Pandiya , Founder and CEO, Qtrove.com

, Founder and CEO, Qtrove.com Rishi Das , Co-founder and Chairman, IndiQube

, Co-founder and Chairman, IndiQube Naman Shah, Co-founder, NowPurchase





