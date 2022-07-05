Instamojo launches landing page creator to help MSMEs build D2C websites

Bengaluru-based digital services startup ﻿Instamojo﻿ has launched Smart Pages, a landing page creator to help build and grow brands online.

A landing page is a one-page website that allows the customers or clients to view and book the services. Instamojo said its product will benefit service-based businesses, freelancers, coaches/trainers, donation drives, and crowdfunding initiatives. The Smart Pages product is built for showcasing services easily and bringing in leads.

The Instamojo platform, which started as a payment gateway software, evolved into an ecommerce platform offering MSMEs full-stack digital solutions, digital tools, and services to help them open their stores online.

Commenting on this development, Sampad Swain, CEO and Co-founder of Instamojo, said,

“As more entrepreneurs and small businesses learn the benefits of selling independently online, the need for having easy, simple yet smart platforms to showcase one’s business is in demand. Merchants nowadays are focusing on a one-page website rather than the whole website."

The founders of Instamojo (L to R): Akash Gehani, Sampad Swain, and Aditya Sengupta

He further added that keeping all this in mind, Instamojo has introduced Smart Pages, which will also help MSMEs create a one-page website in less than two minutes.

The offering also has in-built payments for secure checkouts which the company claimed are fully customised, easy to set up, and free to start. It added that its link can be shared from anywhere.

"With Smart Pages, one can stay ahead of the competition, garner more conversions and provide a hassle-free client experience. One will also get access to post-purchase analytics to know how well the business is doing. Smart Pages are exactly what is needed to supercharge small online businesses. We look forward to supporting the expansion of independent businesses and entrepreneurs online in India with newer enhancements and products that enable full-stack facilitation for DTC (direct-to-consumer) brands," Sampad said.

Furthermore, Smart Pages also has an extended subscription-based offering called Smart Page Pro which provides advanced features to businesses such as custom domain linking, Meta pixel tracking, theme colour customisations, inquiry forms, and additional features such as google analytics integration, reduced transaction fees, and more.

Edited by Kanishk Singh