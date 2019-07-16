Maharashtra govt provides unused reserved land for BHEL to Baba Ramdev to set up MSME unit

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has invited yoga guru Baba Ramdev to set up a micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) unit in Ausa village of Latur in the Marathwada region.





According to reports, in a letter dated June 26, the BJP-led Maharashtra government has allotted an unused piece of land in Latur district that was reserved for Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to Baba Ramdev who is also the promoter of Patanjali Ayurved Limited. It is likely that a soybean processing unit might come up on the allotted land.





"Though it is not yet decided what kind of plant Patanjali may set up in Ausa, the most anticipated unit could be a soybean processing as Latur is a major market of the agriculture commodity for trading, and there are already two major processing units in the same district. It is possible that Patanjali may come up with a similar plant," according to an official.





The 400-acre land was reserved for BHEL a decade ago by former Chief Minister and Congress leader Vilasrao Deshmukh, who also held the Heavy Industries portfolio in the Centre. However, the plant by BHEL never came up and now the land is eventually being handed over to manufacture Patanjali products.





According to PTI, the CM’s letter stated,





For an MSME project, you can avail a 100 percent waiver of stamp duty followed by relief in electricity duty for a certain period. The electricity charges will also have Re one per unit relaxation along with refund in GST as per the State policy.”





In the latest joint public appearance, Fadnavis had shared the stage with Ramdev on June 21 in Nanded to mark International Yoga Day.





Patanjali Ayurved Limited was incorporated in 2006 and manufactures more than 900 product SKUs including 45 types of cosmetics and 30 types of food products made using Ayurvedic formulations and natural components.



















