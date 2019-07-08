EDITIONS
Meghalaya launches online marketplace for local MSMEs and entrepreneurs

'Meghamart' will act as an online marketplace for the state's entrepreneurs who lack formal business training or those who cannot afford a brick and mortar shop.

Press Trust of India
8th Jul 2019
COnrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday launched an online platform ‘Meghamart’ to facilitate the sale of products of local MSMEs and entrepreneurs.


“The initiative is to develop the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state,” he said at the launch of the website, adding, “It is an effort of the government to help entrepreneurs market their products.”


He said that the state government will soon come up with a procurement policy so that all government, military, paramilitary and private organisations purchase 20 percent of their requirements from the entrepreneurs of the state.


The objective is to provide a digital platform for local entrepreneurs and businesses of the entire north east to reach out to global markets.


Created by the Meghalaya government through the Institute of Entrepreneurship under the overall theme of 'Made in North East' and 'Made in Meghalaya', the website will provide exposure and access to global markets for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) of the region, who lack formal business training or those who cannot afford a brick and mortar shop.


The platform will enable them to sell their products on a wide scale without any investment in a website of their own.


With the tagline of 'The Best of North East at your Doorstep', the online platform will allow buyers to contact sellers and directly negotiate quantities, prices and shipping, while sellers will have to register their businesses or enterprises at the website.


The launch of the online platform is part of the Chief Minister's initiative to promote and foster enterprises and entrepreneurship in the state by providing a platform to showcase the products and services of them.


In 2018, Sangma had called upon MSMEs, financial institutions and leaders to come forward for the development of the industry corridor in Northeastern states. He described the large opportunities in the state for sectors like food processing, knitting, tailoring and embroidery, carpet weaving, carpentry and furniture making, leather, blacksmith and fabrication works, and more.


Press Trust of India

