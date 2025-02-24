Majorana 1 and quantum computing, explained; Zoho's long game on AI

Hello,

A start to the lunar economy.

The moon is set to become a hotbed of activity, with NASA's Lunar Trailblazer expected to launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket later this week from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Its mission: to map water on the lunar surface, a key step in the Moon hosting human colonies in the future. The Wired details how countries and companies are building the foundation of a lunar economy.

Did you know that India’s Chandrayaan-1 probe, in 2009, challenged the long-held belief that the lunar surface was devoid of water?

Speaking of India’s space ambitions, India will launch the Chandrayaan-4 mission to bring back samples of Moon rocks to the Earth in 2027, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Space Commission has approved Mangalyaan-2, or the Mars Lander Mission (MLM).

Lastly, a thought experiment for Monday morning. How much money would each of us have if all the wealth in the world were distributed equally?

Answer: $15,000. Here’s the explanation.

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

Majorana 1 and quantum computing, explained

Zoho’s ManageEngine playing the long AI game

Here’s your trivia for today: What is the name of the world’s first space launch facility?

Technology

Credit: Microsoft

The latest news about Microsoft’s new Majorana 1 (pronounced: maa-yoh-raa-naa) chip and quantum computing has left many wondering what the technology even means. YourStory brings a detailed explainer.

Named after Ettore Majorana, an Italian physicist known for his mysterious theories and disappearance, the chip reflects groundbreaking ideas in quantum physics.

Computing:

Classical computers use bits, which can only be in one of two states: 0 or 1. Think of them like a light switch—either off (0) or on (1). Their operations are sequential, where tasks are handled one after the other. Meanwhile, quantum computers use qubits—almost like multitasking workers who can be in multiple states at once.

Microsoft’s Majorana 1 chip is a new computer processor that could become the cornerstone of future quantum computers.

Majorana 1 uses a special qubit called a topological qubit to perform calculations. Unlike standard qubits, which can be very fragile, topological qubits are designed to be more stable.

Interview

Long before ﻿Zoho Corporation﻿ officially rebranded itself from Advent Inc in 2009, ManageEngine was one of the firm’s earliest bets into IT management solutions, taking birth in 2002.

While ManageEngine primarily targets IT departments with over 60 products and enterprise solutions, Zoho focuses on small to medium-sized businesses with its online productivity tools. Rajesh Ganesan, CEO of ManageEngine, in an exclusive interview with YourStory, reveals how the company has been quietly embedding AI for over a decade.

Key takeaways:

Serving nine of every 10 Fortune 100 organisations, ManageEngine has 18 data centres, 20 offices, and over 200 channel partners worldwide.

In 2023, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu predicted the IT arm could reach $1 billion in revenue within the next three years—an ambition the company is pursuing with its deep focus on AI innovation.

According to Ganesan, ManageEngine’s primary market in terms of revenue continues to be the US contributing 30%, followed closely by the UK and India.

News & updates

Record profits: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said operating profit set a record in the fourth quarter and for the third straight calendar year, bolstered by improved underwriting and higher investment income in its insurance businesses.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said operating profit set a record in the fourth quarter and for the third straight calendar year, bolstered by improved underwriting and higher investment income in its insurance businesses. AI deal: Qatar's government has signed a five-year deal with AI data company Scale AI to deploy AI-powered tools and training in a push to improve government services in the Gulf Arab state, a senior Scale AI executive told Reuters on Sunday.

What you should watch out for

Trump tariffs: The markets will closely watch developments in US trade policy. US President Donald Trump recently said he will soon impose reciprocal tariffs on countries like India and China. The move could likely hit India’s pharmaceutical industry.

The markets will closely watch developments in US trade policy. US President Donald Trump recently said he will soon impose reciprocal tariffs on countries like India and China. The move could likely hit India’s pharmaceutical industry. Trade talks: After a gap of over eight months, India and the UK will resume negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) from February 24.

After a gap of over eight months, India and the UK will resume negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) from February 24. NVIDIA earnings: Nvidia is set to report fourth-quarter results after the market closes Wednesday.

What is the name of the world’s first space launch facility?

Answer: Baikonur Cosmodrome

We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail [email protected].

If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here.