The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will celebrate Udyami Bharat-MSME Day on Tuesday, June 27.

Union Minister Narayan Rane will attend the event as the chief guest and Union Minister of State Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma as the guest of honour.

At the event, the ministry is expected to launch many initiatives by the government such as the Champions 2.0 portal and mobile app for geo-tagging of cluster projects and technology centres, and MSME Idea Hackathon 3.0 for women entrepreneurs,

The results of the MSME Idea Hackathon 2.0 will be declared at the event.

The programme will include certificate distribution to Gold and Silver ZED-certified MSMEs. The MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification is an initiative by the government to create awareness among MSMEs about Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) practices, according to a statement.

Udyami Bharat-MSME Day will see a digital transfer of Rs 400 crore margin money subsidy—a scheme for local employment generation—to 10,075 PMEGP (Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme) beneficiaries.

Through its initiatives, the government hopes to improve the business environment for MSMEs, encourage innovation and development of new products and services, promote regional development, and reduce regional disparities.

Other government organisations are also likely to sign MoUs at the event, which will take place at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.