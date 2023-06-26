Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

MSME ministry to celebrate Udyami Bharat-MSME Day on June 27

Through its initiatives, the government hopes to improve the business environment for MSMEs, encourage innovation and development of new products and services, promote regional development, and reduce regional disparities.

Abha G Warrier5 Stories
MSME ministry to celebrate Udyami Bharat-MSME Day on June 27

Monday June 26, 2023,

2 min Read

The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will celebrate Udyami Bharat-MSME Day on Tuesday, June 27. 

Union Minister Narayan Rane will attend the event as the chief guest and Union Minister of State Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma as the guest of honour.

At the event, the ministry is expected to launch many initiatives by the government such as the Champions 2.0 portal and mobile app for geo-tagging of cluster projects and technology centres, and MSME Idea Hackathon 3.0 for women entrepreneurs,

The results of the MSME Idea Hackathon 2.0 will be declared at the event.

The programme will include certificate distribution to Gold and Silver ZED-certified MSMEs. The MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification is an initiative by the government to create awareness among MSMEs about Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) practices, according to a statement. 

Udyami Bharat-MSME Day will see a digital transfer of Rs 400 crore margin money subsidy—a scheme for local employment generation—to 10,075 PMEGP (Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme) beneficiaries. 

Through its initiatives, the government hopes to improve the business environment for MSMEs, encourage innovation and development of new products and services, promote regional development, and reduce regional disparities.

Other government organisations are also likely to sign MoUs at the event, which will take place at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5