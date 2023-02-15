Menu
MSME ministry to host national seminar and exhibition in Maharashtra

By Anupriya Pandey
February 15, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 15 2023 06:25:40 GMT+0000
MSME ministry to host national seminar and exhibition in Maharashtra
The event is aimed at spreading awareness about MSME schemes.
A national seminar and exhibition on Scope for Growth and Development of MSMEs is being organised by the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) from February 19 to 21 at Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra.

The event is aimed at spreading awareness about MSME schemes.

Various initiatives are being organised by the ministry during the event. These include distribution of certificates to informal micro enterprises assisted under the Udyam Assist Portal, distribution of certificates to SC/ST beneficiaries under the National Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Hub, and distribution of charkha and looms to the newly formed Jansmaruddhi Khadi Gramodyog Sanstha, a khadi institution in Sindhudurg.  

Union Minister for MSME, Narayan Rane, and Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, will attend the event.

The event includes a coir product exhibition (February 18 to 20), an exhibition for Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme and Village Industries beneficiaries (February 19 to 21), and a vendor development programme and exhibition (February 19 to 20).

According to the ministry, this will serve as a good opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their products and explore business opportunities.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

