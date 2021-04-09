Closure rate among MSMEs rises to 32 pc from 24 pc in October: Report

By Bhavya Kaushal|9th Apr 2021
Facebook's Global State of Small Business Report also highlighted that 45 percent MSMEs in India reported a decrease in employment.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Small and medium businesses in India and Pakistan reported higher rates of closure, according to a new Facebook global report revealed on Thursday.


The Global State of Small Business Report stated that the closure rates rose in February (when the survey was conducted) to 32 percent as compared to 24 percent in October. The closure rates peaked in May 2020, when the number reached 46 percent in India.

Sheryl Sandberg_Natasha-01

ALSO READ

Amazon India digitised 2.5M MSMEs, enabled exports worth $3B, and created 1M jobs

The year 2020 has been tumultuous for the Indian MSME sector, which took a massive beating during the COVID-19 pandemic, with numerous surveys showing that the disruptions impacted earnings by 20-50 percent.

Commenting on the launch of this report, Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, said, "Small businesses around the world have struggled since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago. While the roll-out of vaccines gives a reason to be hopeful, our latest Global State of Small Business Report is a timely reminder that many are still vulnerable and need support."

Sheryl had said that COVID-19  is not just a public health emergency but also an economic crisis that is "hitting small and medium-sized businesses exceptionally hard" in a statement last year.


The report also highlighted that about 45 percent of the MSMEs in India reported a decrease in employment. Additionally, 42 percent of the Indian SMBs reported they had rehired former employees in the last three months.


More than 35,000 small business leaders across 27 countries and territories were surveyed as part of this project in February.


More than 200 million businesses across the world use Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, or WhatsApp every month to sell their products and directly connect with their customers. Moreover, Facebook also launched Facebook Shops, a platform to make selling easier online recently. Another initiative by the tech giant- Business Resource Hub- helps small business owners get information, training and advice on various aspects. 

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This luxury hair salon in Delhi is giving tough fight to Looks, Geetanjali; clocks Rs 60 Cr turnover annually

20 profit-making small businesses you can start with as low as Rs 20,000

Starting with Rs 50K, this man moved from his traditional family business to build a D2C furniture brand

Why Indian pharma companies should go for digital transformation and low code development

Daily Capsule
Indian insurance companies can now invest in FoF
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How this mother-daughter duo launched an ethnic wear brand from home to touch nearly Rs 10Cr in revenue

How this FMCG brand uses its network of 1,000 dealers to cater to hotels, restaurants and cafés

Investing Rs 20k, these entrepreneurs made eco-friendly plates using areca leaves. Now their business records Rs 18 Cr revenue

Amazon India digitised 2.5M MSMEs, enabled exports worth $3B, and created 1M jobs

Kalyan Jewellers' India revenue rises 60pc for Q4 FY21

U GRO Capital, SBM Bank India partner to launch credit card for MSMEs