PM Narendra Modi launches RAMP, other schemes to make MSMEs competitive, self-reliant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Raising and Accelerating MSMEs Performance (RAMP) scheme to scale up the implementation capacity and coverage of MSMEs in the states.

Attending the Udyami Bharat programme at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today, along with Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane and Bhanu Pratap Singh, Minister of State of MSMEs, PM Modi said the government has outlaid Rs 6,000 crore for the RAMP scheme.

Besides, the PM also inaugurated the Capacity Building of First-Time MSME Exporters scheme and new features in the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation (PMEG) scheme.

PM Modi addressed the programme, saying that Indian MSMEs' efforts have made Aatmanirbhar Bharat successful. India’s export is continuously rising, and Indian products are entering new markets, which is why the strengthening of MSMEs is crucial.

“We have to make Indian-made products reach global,” he added.

Under the PMEG scheme for 2022-23, the PM digitally transferred Rs 550.08 crore to 18,000 beneficiaries, adding that every effort is made to create ‘Make in India’ through the local supply chain and reduce dependence on imports.

“Schemes worth thousand crore rupees are announced to enhance the quality, promoting and strengthening of the MSME ecosystem,” he said.

On the occasion, the government also conferred National MSME Award 2022 to recognise the contribution of MSMEs, states/UTs, aspirational districts, and banks for their outstanding performance in the growth and development of India’s MSME sector.

“In the last eight years, MSMEs have grown because the government trusts this sector. Today, If India earns Rs 100, out of this amount, Rs 30 is because of the MSME sector. The Government e-Marketplace has also supported MSMEs, where they can directly sell their products to the government, which was earlier very difficult,” PM Modi said.