EDITIONS
Stories

RBI examining priority sector lending norms for export credit: Piyush Goyal

The minister said certain enabling guidelines are under consideration and when issued, those are expected to release an additional Rs 35,000 to Rs 68,000 crore export credit under priority sector.

Press Trust of India
15th Jul 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Piyush Goyal


Department of Financial Services (DFS) has informed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is examining the priority sector lending norms for promoting export credit, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.


He added that certain enabling guidelines are under consideration and when issued, those are expected to release an additional Rs 35,000 to Rs 68,000 crore export credit under priority sector.


"DFS has informed that RBI is currently examining the priority sector lending norms for export credit and certain enabling guidelines are under consideration," he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. 


He also said that as per data compiled by RBI, the balance outstanding for export credit by all scheduled commercial banks increased from Rs 1,85,591 crore as on March 31, 2015 to Rs 2,43,890 crore as on March-end 2018 before declining to Rs 2,26,363 crore as on March 31, 2019.


He added that the government has taken various steps to increase the flow of credit to micro, small and medium enterprises' (MSMEs) exporters. The measures include raising interest subsidy rate from three percent to five percent, among others.


In June 2019, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Steel, said boosting engineering goods exports would generate jobs in the manufacturing, especially in the MSME sector.


They assured the steel industry that the commerce and industry and steel ministries would make all efforts to ensure that engineering goods exports double in the next five years and reach $200 billion by 2030.


In February 2019, then-Union Minister for MSME Giriraj Singh had said the value of MSME-related products exported during 2017-18 has reached $147,390.08 million or Rs 10,44,921 crore. He added that this data was received from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS).


The minister also described other measures undertaken by the government to boost MSME exports. “These include efforts made under Make in India Programme, Promotion of Ease of Doing Business, improved availability of credit through MUDRA, Stand up India, and schemes such as ‘Merchandise Exports from India Scheme’ (MEIS) for incentivising export of specified goods to specified markets,” he said.

Also Read

RBI cuts repo rate to make loans affordable to MSMEs, exporters: Piyush Goyal

Also Read

Piyush Goyal plans to double engineering goods exports to $200 billion, create more jobs in man...


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Authors

Latest Stories

How this 63-year-old entrepreneur quit his job to start an HR firm, and now makes Rs 940 Cr revenue from Airtel, TCS, and Bosch

by Rishabh Mansur

Nitin Gadkari urges MSMEs to plant trees before end of monsoon

by Press Trust of India

Defence products export to exceed Rs 35,000 crore target by 2024-25

by Press Trust of India

World Youth Skills Day: 5 skill development schemes to make India's youth job ready

by Rishabh Mansur

From struggling to earn Rs 25,000 to a turnover of Rs 200 Cr, the story of Nature's Essence

by Dipti Nair

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Over 500 products by Indian SMBs to be launched on July 15

by Team SMB