Reliance Jio announces plans to digitally transform 50M Indian MSMEs

In a move to digitally empower India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME), Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the rolling out of integrated fibre connectivity and digital solutions to transform 50 million small and medium businesses.





Under this plan, Indian MSMEs will get Jio connectivity at one-tenth of the existing price in the market. They will also be able to collaborate with Jio partners to get easy-to-use solutions that will not just help them run their efficiently but also make them capable enough to "compete with larger enterprises," a statement released by Reliance Jio said.





Commenting on the announcement, Akash Ambani, Director at Jio, said,

"MSMEs are the bedrock of the Indian economy. Currently, in the absence of an integrated digital service offering and the knowhow to adopt advanced enterprise offerings, they are unable to leverage the power of digital technologies to run their businesses efficiently. Now, JioBusiness will bridge this gap by providing integrated enterprise-grade voice and data services, digital solutions, and devices to small businesses."





He further added that MSMEs spend between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month on connectivity, productivity, and automation tools. These plans offered will significantly help these small business owners cut down expenditure by availing plans, starting below Rs 1,000 per month.





Plans offered under JioBusiness start from Rs 901 and go up to Rs 5,001, depending upon the category of solutions the MSME plans to pick.

To avail of the plans or get more information, MSMEs can visit the Jio website, go to its business section, leave their contact details in the 'Interested' section, and wait for a JioBusiness executive to get in touch with them.

Yesterday, Jio also announced the development of JioBook, a 4G-enabled laptop that will run on JioOS and could see a launch by the end of 2021.