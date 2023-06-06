Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Finance

SIDBI to finance 50,000 EVs for SMBs

The Small Industries Development Bank of India has tied up with Niti Aayog, World Bank, Korea-World Bank Partnership Facility, and Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund to finance electric vehicles for small and medium industrial units.

Press Trust of India157 Stories
SIDBI to finance 50,000 EVs for SMBs

Tuesday June 06, 2023,

1 min Read

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has tied up with Niti Aayog, World Bank, Korea-World Bank Partnership Facility, and Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund to finance electric vehicles (EVs) for small and medium industrial units.

The financing will be done under a new project called Evolve, under which SIDBI will give access to affordable commercial financing for EVs, SIDBI said in a statement.

While Niti Aayog will give technical support to SIDBI, financial assistance will come from World Bank, Korea-World Bank Partnership Facility, and the Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund.

Two Wheeler EV Electric Bike
Also Read
Startups are disrupting EV financing while banks struggle

The new scheme seeks to finance 50,000 EVs, said S Ramann, Chairman and Managing Director of SIDBI.

Kim Kisang, the chief representative from the Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund, said his government will extend support to the SIDBI programme to address the key barriers to the adoption of EVs as well as enable knowledge sharing between both countries.

Gerald Ollivier of the World Bank said Evolve is designed to support around 1.5 million EVs and build the mobility ecosystem.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5