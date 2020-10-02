[TechSparks 2020] From lessons in business revival to building for India, what’s in store for SMB leaders

It’s time for TechSparks and this year, it’s going to be an all-immersive, virtual, and global experience. Scheduled from October 26 to 30, India’s most prolific startup and innovation event is now gearing up to celebrate Made in India startups, ideas, innovations, and brands that power an Aatmanirbhar Bharat or a self-reliant India.

Traditionally-run Indian businesses need handholding to adapt to digital transformation, accounting hacks, marketing solutions, easy lending, cloud computing, and other smart solutions for conventional problems.

And at TechSparks 2020, these businesses will be able to connect to tech solutions providers, business consultants, enterprises, fintech, industry leaders, and more from the comfort of their home.





The 11th edition of TechSparks will be a pool of ideas and information for SMB leaders and entrepreneurs.





Here’s what SMBs can expect from TechSparks 2020:

Business lessons for revival

The pandemic has disrupted business operations for many, especially for small and medium businesses. The crisis has proven to be a game-changer in how businesses operate.





Through many masterclasses, industry experts will take us through the business revival lessons and strategies to survive and thrive in these crucial times.

Digital connects

Adopting digital technology has become a master key to unlock the growth potential of your business. Most importantly, in times of COVID-19, when the pandemic has pushed SMBs to digitise quickly, TechSparks will come to your rescue.





TechSparks 2020 will connect you with the digital business solutions providers and digital media experts to educate you on digital transformation.

Celebrate Made in India

Following the clarion call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TechSparks 2020 will focus on Made in India startups and Indian brands and enable them to showcase their products and services, ideas, technologies, and more — virtually.

Credit and funding

Despite being the backbone of the Indian economy, the small and medium businesses sector lacks a free flow of funds. The coronavirus-induced economic slowdown has only added to this problem and to help you overcome the tiff, this mega event will let you connect with the fintech lenders, banks, and credit companies to discuss a host of topics on credit, funding, and financing Indian SMBs.

Networking

Networking is great for sharing ideas and knowledge and YourStory strongly abides by this. At TechSparks 2019, we networked over 30,000 attendees and this year, we are aiming for more.





TechSparks 2020 will also facilitate conversations and discussions that will dive deep into topics like the rise of edtech, foodtech, fintech, what the future holds for agritech, the state of healthtech, and promise of AI/ML and SaaS B2B sectors, and much more.

Specially-discounted early bird tickets

Join us on October 26-30, 2020 at TechSparks 2020 to be a part of an immersive, inspiring and unique experience with startup awards, product launches, policy discussions, masterclasses, and some special surprises, now at a super special early bird price.