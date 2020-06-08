Former navy officer promotes 'zyropathy' to boost immunity, beat coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, with the number of cases in India reaching almost 250,000.





Even as the general population works to protect themselves from the disease, Indian businesses are struggling to stay afloat. In the pre-COVID-19 era, India harboured dreams of becoming a $5 trillion dollar economy, but the pandemic seems to have changed that.





Immunity is now being seen as the game changer and the sole ship that can help India sail through the current crisis. Demand for food supplements and immunity boosters is experiencing a monstrous spike. For instance, honey and Chyawanprash manufacturing giant Dabur reported a 400 percent rise in the demand for its flagship product. Other companies are trying to include turmeric in their products to up their immunity quotients.





Kamayani Naresh, Founder of Zyro Health Care Pvt Ltd

Kamayani Naresh, a retired Indian Navy officer, claims to have developed a long and sustainable solution to boost immunity: zyropathy, which named for the word ‘Zyro’ and means helping humanity. Naresh is the founder of Zyro Health Care Pvt Ltd, a Delhi-based company that provides food and herbal supplements.





In an interview with SMBStory, Naresh reveals what zyropathy is, how it differs from other streams of treatment, and how it can help treat coronavirus.





Edited excerpts from the interview:

SMBStory [SMBS]: When did you found Zyro Care Pvt Ltd? Tell us about the company and your work.

Kamyani Naresh [KN]: I am a retired commissioned officer from Indian Navy and a native of Chitrakoot. In 1991, while in the Navy, I realised that we would often go to doctors and hospitals, and our ailments would re-occur. This led to research about food supplements. When people saw me becoming healthier and paying fewer visits to the doctor, I started telling them about ways to overcome diseases with the help of changes in diets, lifestyle, food supplements etc. By 2007, I had treated almost 10,000 people with food supplements and related knowledge. I also co-authored a book with my wife, Healthy Living with Food Supplements, which received great reviews from the public.





In 2011, I quit the Indian Navy to devote all my time to sharing this knowledge of food supplements and helping people. I came up with a term zyropathy, wherein ‘Zyro’ means helping humanity. I could not find a better word.





I founded Zyro Health Care Pvt. Ltd. in December 2015 to manufacture my own food supplements. These supplements are manufactured by five third-party manufacturers, including Space Life Sciences, Space Organics, and others located in Sonipat, Mohali, and Ahmedabad.





I got the initial investment to launch the company with my provident fund amount and by taking personal loans from banks. I invested about Rs 10 lakh.





Over the years, I have treated more than one lakh people across India and 17 countries across the world, including the UK, the US, Italy, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia. Presently, there are two company-owned retail outlets in Delhi and Bengaluru to serve the patients; our products are also listed on Amazon.





SMBS: What is zyropathy and how is it different from allopathy, homeopathy, and Ayurveda?

KN: The USP of zyropathy is that it is a complete wellness solutions provider. Whenever there is an ailment in the body, allopathy is good only for controlling the disease - in case of emergencies. Homeopathy is a good option, but more useful to treat deficiencies of vitamins and minerals. Ayurveda helps cure illness from the roots, but needs further evolution.





Zyropathy combines Ayurveda with modern medicines such as food supplements to eradicate the ailment completely from the body.





Big companies talk about wellness; they even have products that contribute to the health of the people but there is no system to guide people.





Zyropathy fulfills these gaps by providing consultations that are backed by with modern medicine. In other words, it is the modern form of Ayurveda.

SMBS: What is the role of zyropathy in the time of COVID-19? Can it help people combat the pandemic?

KN: Coronavirus has affected us badly. The complete lockdown has caused severe devastation. The next six months are extremely critical, and I believe that we will lose at least five to seven crore lives. This virus has proven to be an all-weather one and has settled in our habitat. It cannot be eradicated so easily because of its versatility. It is here to stay; the relapse in China has proven this.





Moreover, no vaccine or therapy will work. Only strong and sustained immunity along with dietary and lifestyle changes can work. I have come with a product called Preventika, which is used to boost immunity. A lot of companies are coming up with different products to combat the virus. This overnight research doesn’t help.





It has taken me 14 years to develop Preventika, which has 14 locally sourced herbs, including curcumin. It is not specifically for coronavirus but to boost the overall immune system. We use 100 percent natural ingredients for making Zyro Naturals and food supplements. However, no drugs, steroids, immuno-suppressants and harmful ingredients are used.





I have been writing to the government and health ministries. I say, give me one district and I will it make from coronavirus-free in 20 days.

SMBS: How do you plan to achieve this? Also, what are the other things you have planned for the coming months?

KN: I believe I have the products and the knowledge. I plan to carry this out in four stages: begin by treating patients, then doctors and nurses, followed by administration staff, and ultimately all others.





This is not a claim; I am ready to prove it. But, I need resources and other help from the government. Because, we are not into mass manufacturing, the cost of an important product like Preventika is Rs 2,500. I brought it down to Rs 1,800 and further to Rs 1,440, but it is still expensive.

In times to come, I plan to have an integrated healthcare solution system where patients get end-to-end solutions from all spheres of medicine such as allopathy, homeopathy, Ayurveda, and zyropathy under one roof. Discussions are under way to develop an enterprise model and infrastructure for the same.