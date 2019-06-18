This former Google employee is on a mission to restore lakes across India

Tamil Nadu and its capital Chennai are currently reeling under a severe water crisis. The situation is so bad that organisations have requested employees to work from home in order to cut down on water usage.





While one of the main reasons is the continued dry spell and delayed monsoons, another major reason leading to this water crisis is the disappearing of lakes and ponds in the state. While the situation is grim in Tamil Nadu at present, it may not be too late before we witness this across India.





However, there is one man on a mission to change the scenario for a better future across India.





Arun Krishnamurthy





Arun Krishnamurthy founded Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) in 2007, and has since restored 39 lakes and 48 ponds in across India. A resident of Chennai and a former Google employee, the 32-year-old activist is already a well-known face in the Indian environment and natural resources conservation sector.





The organisation has carried out restoration works in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, and Gujarat to date.





The cleanup process includes removal of trash and invasive botanical species from lakes, which includes thorny bushes and water hyacinths.





Explaining the scientific approaches, he told The Hindu:





“A scientific restoration of water bodies is essential to ensure future protection against flooding and stabilising the groundwater table in the neighbourhood. Steps will also be taken to clear the encroachments that occupy the catchment area, and plugging sewage inflow valves.”









To carry out the restoration work, Arun says he depends on the support of ordinary citizens. Speaking on his initiative with Edex Live, he said,





“There are several stakeholders in every project. These include the government, locals residing near the water body, adjacent companies and institutions, and others. We have to take into account all of them as there is no single entity to change everything as and when they wish. All of us have to unite for the common goal of restoring the lake; otherwise, it will be very difficult.”





To carry out the restoration work, Arun works closely with the federal government of India, which includes the state governments of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.





Speaking on the government support, he said,





“India is one. There are no differences between governments. They all have wonderful officials. One of the strengths of having a democracy like ours is that people play an active role in participating in public affairs. This is what makes EFI so exciting for us — that we can directly participate in efforts orientated towards the conservation of freshwater bodies. This is something that only the government can do in other parts of the world,” reports Edex Live.





Besides his groundwork and encouraging people to join the cause, Arun has also made a YouTube series on water bodies across India. Called Hydrostan, the series was released on May 22 this year.





Speaking on his motive behind the series he said,





“I grew up next to several lakes and ponds. I have seen them in their best shape and condition. It hurts to witness their exploitation, and I wanted to do what was possible from my end. It is unfortunate that not just humans, but so many life forms are suffering from less water this year, reports The Hindu.





“Hydrostan purely focusses on positive and inspiring stories,” he adds.





