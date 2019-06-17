How this organisation is making a difference in the life of children of migrant construction workers

Migrant construction workers are a common sight in most cities today. They leave their towns and villages in search of better employment opportunities and for money. However, children of these workers are often ignored at construction sites, and very often the older children end up taking care of their younger siblings. This leaves them no room for education and other learning opportunities.





With an aim to help such underprivileged children, Amar Daniel Gibran founded Ananda Sagara in 2014.





The organisation is providing an ecosystem to help these children in Bengaluru, which now caters to a group of 16-20 children. It provides children of migrant construction workers with basic amenities such as toilets, and a proper source of nutrition, which is mostly inaccessible to them.





Amar Daniel with the children of his ashram (Image: Milaap)





According to Milaap, the organisation has taught these children basic hygiene practices such as starting their day by brushing their teeth, washing their hands with soap before eating their meals, and maintaining hygiene while using toilets.





Besides teaching personal hygiene, children are also taught about the importance of sharing and being kind to others in the time of need. They have also been taught to read and write, and the organisation takes efforts until the children are fluent in speaking and writing in Kannada.





Like any school, they are also introduced to singing, dancing, and poetry recitation. According to Amar, physical education is very important, and for this, the ashram has come up with its own playground consisting of a jungle gym, Mallakambha (a traditional sport), rope climbing, and a jigsaw climbing puzzle. Amar is constantly working on ways to improve the ground further.





Library (Image: Milaap)





However, Amar, who was running a software business before starting this organisation, dealt with his own problems, which ultimately led him to start this place to help underprivileged children.





After seeing a lot of success in his business, due to some unfortunate circumstances, Amar lost everything he had and was left penniless.





Amar went into depression and even thought of committing suicide. This is when he decided to put all his efforts for good. After coming out of depression, Amar built Ananda Sagara for the welfare of these children. Commenting on this, he says,





“Even if I change just one kid's life, my goal in life will be achieved,” reports New Indian Express.





