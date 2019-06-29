EDITIONS
Think Change India

Powered by solar energy, this Bengaluru apartment is now saving nearly 70pc on electricity bill

ARK Serene County, an apartment complex in Bengaluru, recently installed a 106-kw solar rooftop plant for Rs 57 lakh, and is generating 12,720 units per month.

Think Change India
29th Jun 2019
Today, we are not only running out of water, but are also running out of other natural resources that power our daily needs. Reports suggest that we will run out of oil in the next 53 years, natural gas in the next 54 years, and coal in another 110 years.


However, we are also witnessing a growing awareness about the use of these natural resources.


And giving a big boost to renewable energy by converting solar energy into electricity is ARK Serene County, an apartment complex in Whitefield in Bengaluru. The apartment complex, which houses 280 flats, has embraced solar energy by installing solar panels on its rooftop, which is helping them to not only bring down their spending on power bills but also to reduce their carbon footprint. 


social story

(Image: The News Minute)

The 106-kW roof plant, which was installed at a cost of Rs 57 lakh, is helping the apartment building save up to 70 percent on its electricity bill.


Speaking on the same, Amit Kumar, a resident of the complex, in a conversation with The News Minute, said,


“The electricity bill for the common area of their complex usually comes to Rs 1.6 lakh per month. Till now, the Bescom bill we received for a 68-day period from March 22 to June 1 is Rs 1,13,007. This means savings of approximately 70 percent per month. The plant is generating more power than our target savings of Rs 1 lakh per month. We will use these savings to replenish the corpus fund.”
The unit can produce 12,720 units on an average per month and saves up to 25,250 kg of carbon emission per month. This is equal to planting 85 trees per month, as per Ecosoch. The system is designed to work for the next 25 years, and the investment on the plant would be recovered within five to six years.


A Bescom official said,


“There is a push from our side and the government to encourage customers to utilise their free roof space for power generation, even though it is bad for business. For every customer, we draw an agreement in coordination with the regulatory authority (KERC). At present, we are giving Rs 3.50 on an average to the customer for every unit they contribute to the grid. This means we are losing out on the number of units we could have sold otherwise at the market rate.”


To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

