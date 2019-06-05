EDITIONS
Healthcare

World Bank to provide $287 M loan for health care improvement in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu ranks third among all Indian states in the NITI Aayog Health Index, which is reflected in vastly improved health outcomes.

Press Trust of India
5th Jun 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The central government, the state government and the World Bank has signed a loan agreement for the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Program for $287 million.


"The program aims to improve the quality of health care, reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and fill equity gaps in reproductive and child health services in the state of Tamil Nadu," the release said.


Tamil Nadu ranks third among all Indian states in the NITI Aayog Health Index, which is reflected in vastly improved health outcomes.


The state's maternal mortality rate has declined from 90 deaths per one lakh live births in 2005 to 62 deaths in 2015-16, while infant mortality has declined from 30 deaths per 1000 live births to 20 in the same period.


Health
Also Read

[Startup Bharat] How healthcare startups in Tier II and III cities are solving the problem of a...

Despite these impressive gains, certain challenges in health care remain, including quality of care and variations in reproductive and child health among districts, the release said.


Tamil Nadu is also dealing with a growing burden of NCDs as they account for nearly 69 per cent of deaths in the state.

Also Read

This doctor-turned-angel investor explains why there is no Flipkart or Ola in healthtech


The Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Program will support the state government to develop clinical protocols and guidelines, and achieve national accreditation for primary, secondary, and tertiary-level health facilities in the public sector.


The programme is also aimed at strengthening physicians, nurses and paramedics through continuous medical education; strengthening the feedback loop between citizens and the state by making quality and other data accessible to the public.


Also Read

WHO declassifies being transgender as a mental disorder



3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Inside Bigbasket's big plans; Say hello to a blockchain-powered mobile wallet

Latest Stories

World Environment Day: How 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg is inspiring Bengaluru’s youth to fight against climate change

by Sasha R

India ranks 95 among 129 countries in global gender equality index

by Press Trust of India

On World Environment Day, meet the people and organisations working tirelessly to green our future

by L Krishna Reddy

From planting trees to promoting waste segregation, here's how these companies are helping the environment

by Roshni Balaji

World Environment Day: This campaign shows recycling of plastics is the way forward for a green future

by Shruti Kedia

Solar pumps in Bandipur National Park ensure animals in the forest stay hydrated this summer

by Think Change India

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi