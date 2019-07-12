EDITIONS
This IIT-Bombay alumnus is pedalling his way through the Golden Quadrilateral on his solar-powered autorickshaw

Sushil Reddy is on a journey of the Golden Quadrilateral connecting Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai, on an autorickshaw, with the aim to create awareness on the importance of green energy.

12th Jul 2019
Earlier this year, the United Nations made a startling revelation - we have only 11 years to prevent irresistible damage from climate change. This announcement has spurred governments to take stringent action against carbon emissions and has made a few individuals take up the responsibility as well.


Sushil Reddy, an alumnus of IIT-Bombay is one among them, who is currently traversing the Golden Quadrilateral, connecting Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai.


Sushil Reddy (extreme left) with his solar powered autorickshaw (Image: Edex Live)

What’s interesting is that Sushil will cover the entire journey on a solar-powered autorickshaw to create awareness on the importance of clean energy.


Speaking to Edex Live about his journey, Sushil said,


"I realised there are misconceptions about solar energy, for example, that it is very expensive. People don't know the basic facts about how useful it is in the long run. The idea of creating awareness started from there.”


The 30-year-old green energy enthusiast began his journey on May 25 and aims to complete it on July 26. As of now, Sushil has crossed Delhi and competed 3,500 km. Sushil is also a Guinness World Record Holder for undertaking the longest journey on a solar-powered electric bicycle in 2016.


Speaking about his tour through Delhi he said,


“I’ve travelled through Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Kanpur, Lucknow, Sultanpur, and Varanasi in the last few days, but as soon as I entered Delhi, the air became considerably toxic. The extent of this was not felt in any other city. Thus, the need for alternative energy such as sunlight, geothermal heat, wind, and rain to reduce carbon emission is preeminent,” reports The New Indian Express.


During his tour, Sushil also spoke to citizens and explained to them how clean energy like solar can make things better and help save our environment.


The solar-powered autorickshaw can go up to a speed of 55 km in an hour and can carry 600 kg of load.(Image: Twitter)

Sushil’s autorickshaw is an L5 category licensed rickshaw model.


It can go up to a speed of 55 km in an hour and can carry 600 kg of load. To get the vehicle made according to his needs, Sushil approached a Bengaluru-based company called Volta Automotive India, which is known for converting petrol and diesel vehicles into electric ones.


To get the solar panel fitted on the roof of the vehicle, he approached the Jakson Group located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. His vehicle is fitted with a motor, which runs the backend wheels and powered by a lithium battery.


To maintain the balance in the voltage between the solar panel and the battery, the vehicle is fitted with a charge controller.


After completing his journey Sushil will attempt another ride, which will be one of the longest retrofitted e-rickshaw journeys.



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.

Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

