These 5 motivational stories will inspire you to give back to society

We all go through highs and lows at some point in our lives. However, there are many people out there who are living below the bread line and need support – not just financially but sometimes even emotionally.





Giving back to society will make us more generous, and also gives us a sense of purpose and happiness.

SocialStory brings you the top Monday Motivation stories that regained a new-found sense of hope among citizens, and inspired us.





IIT students develop robot to clean septic tanks and sewers

According to a 2018 report by the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), at least one person loses life every five days while cleaning sewers and septic tanks across the country.





To solve this problem, students from IIT have developed a ‘Scavenger Robot’, which uses high velocity cutters to cut through thick sludge in septic tanks and remove debris using vacuum pumps. The robot is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 30 lakh depending on the surface area it needs to cover, as well as the size of the manhole it needs to dig into.





Image credit: The Hindu Robot created by IIT students





Meet the Chennai teacher whose lessons are not just on accounting, but life as well





Vijay Kumar, 49, has many a feather in his hat. He is the Chief Financial Officer at Sify Technologies, Council Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and Member of SEBI Committee on Disclosures in Accounting.

With a natural inclination towards teaching, and an aim of giving back to the profession, Vijay believes CA has changed his life. Today, he is helping the youth pursue their dreams by tutoring them in Accounting and Finance Law.





Vijay Kumar





After losing her husband to cancer, this IIM alumnus is spreading his message

Nitesh Prajapat and Dimple Parmar got married after they discovered that he had Stage 4 colorectal cancer. They launched Love Heals Cancer in January 2018 to provide support, information, and services to help people in their battle against cancer.





The organisation was founded with a clear objective of increasing awareness about cancer and its prevention, along with helping patients get through the journey with someone always by their side.





Nitesh’s last wish was to give hope to everyone around him, especially the countless people diagnosed with cancer he witnessed through his own battle with the disease.





Nitesh Prajapat and Dimple Parmar founders of 'Love Heals Cancer'





IAS officer’s wife endears physics to 94 students in Arunachal, pass percentage rises from 21 to 80

When Ruhi Danish Ashraf learnt of the requirement for a Physics teacher in the government schools of upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh, she promptly decided to take on the responsibility.





There were only three government schools in the district, which were understaffed most of the time, and led to a drop in academic performance among the students. This gave her the motivation to take up teaching, and today she has taught 94 students, and helped over 80 students pass in the subject.





Ruhi Danish Ashraf presents a gift to a student





How Let’s Feed Bengaluru is tackling hunger and starvation, one home-cooked meal at a time





Harshil Mittal, 26, started the Let’s Feed Bengaluru initiative in 2015 to provide meals to the underprivileged.

And today, aided by 4,000 donors and volunteers, the organisation collects and distributes home-cooked food to lakhs of people in five cities. With the support of his three close friends, today, the initiative feeds over three lakh people across five cities, with donations from over 4,000 registered donors and volunteers.





Lets Feed Bengaluru Volunteers

Harshil believes distributing food to those in need gives him an opportunity to serve people who are lesser privileged than him, and gives him a sense of self-satisfaction.





Recognising his contribution, he was conferred the title of Rising Star at the Namma Bengaluru Awards in 2017.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)







