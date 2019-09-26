A

85-year-old tribal woman clears literacy exam in Kerala, proves you are never too old to learn

Along with Kembi, nearly 3000 other candidates in the tribal settlements of Wayanad, Kerala, have cleared the literacy exams conducted by the state agency.

By Think Change India
26th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Henry Ford, an industrialist and the Founder of Ford Motor Company, once said, “Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.”


This quote fits quite well with 85-year-old Kembi from Wayanad, Kerala, who recently cleared the Kerala State Literacy Mission's (KSLM) literacy examination.


Social Story

85-year-old Kembi giving her exam among other tribal candidates (Image: Edex Live)

Also Read

This 23-year-old tribal woman becomes Odhisha's first female pilot


Hailing from Padachikunnu Colony in Mananthavady, Kembi was the oldest among 2,993 other candidates who took up the exams.


Kembi, along with other candidates, who belong to the tribal settlements of Wayanad, Kerala, cleared the literacy exams conducted by the state agency as well, reports India Today.


Speaking to Edex Live, Kembi, who appeared in the second phase of tribal literacy project, says,


“As a child, I was keen to study. But my parents never let me go to school.”


In her young age, Kembi used to work as a daily wage labourer. However, she never gave up on her interest towards studies. Years later, Kembi found another opportunity to study again when literacy pracharak Claramma VV and instructor Sunitha P approached her.


Sunitha motivated Kembi to write the exam when she and Claramma were campaigning across the state for KSLM's total literacy programme for the tribal people. The programme is conducted in association with the Department of Scheduled Tribes Development.


Also Read

This former teacher is bringing educators on-board to help revolutionise education in India


Speaking about her two sons, who also work as daily wage labourers, Kembi says, “Both of them have gone to school and are literate. So, they would help me revise whatever was taught in the class. My classmates would also help me out.” Kembi now wants to learn computers.


With the recent examination in the state, the total numbers of tribal inmates who passed in the first and second phase organised by KSLM have risen to 7,302.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Also Read

How these IIT-Kharagpur alumni are transforming lives of Assamese tribal children through a mod...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Punjab-based farmer helps over 2M YouTube subscribers with videos on better farming techniques

Think Change India

Mithun Chakraborty's untold story of adopting a girl child from a garbage bin

Think Change India

Meet the 9-year-old girl who has taken the Indian Government to court for not taking Climate Change seriously

Think Change India

Chennai-based duo is making a plastic-free world a reality with eco-friendly alternatives

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
UpClose with Medlife CEO Ananth Narayanan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

These two brothers from a village in Haryana are converting cow dung into biogas to power their factory

Krishna Reddy

It’s time for ‘Her Gig’ at the economy

Neha Barjatya

This former teacher is bringing educators on-board to help revolutionise education in India

Think Change India

Much like Greta Thunberg, this 11-year-old environmentalist from Uttarakhand has sued the Indian government to save the environment

Think Change India

10 eco-friendly businesses you can start with low capital investment

Roshni Balaji

This Punjab-based farmer helps over 2M YouTube subscribers with videos on better farming techniques

Think Change India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI
Sat Sep 28 2019

Pitney Bowes Shipping Hackathon 2019

Gurugram & Pune
Sun Sep 29 2019

The Red Brick Summit - Kaleido

Ahmedabad
Mon Sep 30 2019

Eureka!'19

IIT Bombay