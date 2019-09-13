A

Developing a concrete action plan to eliminate single-use plastic: FSSAI

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli kick-started the movement on Thursday by reaching out to millions of fans through social media and inviting them to a collection drive.

By Press Trust of India
13th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday said it has taken a number of steps to cut plastic consumption, including permitting hotels to use paper-sealed glass bottles for captive use instead of packaged drinking water.


"Aligned with the prime minister's call for action to eliminate single-use plastic in the coming years, develop environmental friendly substitutes and also an efficient plastic collection and disposal system in the food and beverages (F&B) sector, FSSAI is developing a concrete action plan in partnership with all the stakeholders," the regulator said in a statement.


Plastic waste

India’s top 60 cities generates 15,000 tonnes of plastic every single day.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has recently initiated some regulatory measures to enable the F&B industry to reduce its plastic footprint.


Listing out these measures, it said "hotels can use paper-sealed glass bottles for captive use without BIS certification in place of plastic bottles."


It has also allowed use of bamboo as an alternative to plastics straws, plates, bowls and cutlery.


FSSAI has removed the restriction on use of returnable bottles for packaging of artificially sweetened beverages and permitted the use of liquid nitrogen dosing in PET bottles during packaging of drinking water.


The authority has started a consumer awareness campaign 'Eat Right India for Sustainable Living' as a call to action for plastic waste management and reduction of plastic footprint in the F&B industry.


Also Read

Ensure Food Safety by Storing them in Commercial Freezers

To kick-start the movement, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli reached out to millions of fans through his social media accounts and invited them to a collection drive organised on Thursday.


Kohli asked them to bring empty F&B plastic packaging, plastic bottles, aluminium cans, and tetra pack cartons for recycling in a move towards sustainable living.


Thousands of people joined hands during the event at MGF Mall, Gurugram, where Kohli himself segregated F&B plastic packaging waste and motivated people to follow his foot-steps.


At the event, Kohli urged his fans to not just talk about the problem but also start acting on it.


"Don't get inspired by (my) hairstyle or clothes, get inspired to do good for the society. Join hands to achieve a plastic waste free India by participating in this campaign," he said.


FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal said, "Virat Kohli is not only India's ace cricketer but a wonderful human being with a sensitive heart, who cares for the society."


He also thanked Kohli for his support to the cause of Healthy India' through safe food, healthy, and sustainable diets.


Agarwal hoped that endorsement by celebrities like Virat Kohli will help to make India completely free of plastic soon.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

This duo from Bengaluru is tackling plastic waste by renting cutleries


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    This 82-year-old Coimbatore cook and her 'Re 1 idli' have wowed even Anand Mahindra

    Think Change India

    How 2 IIT and IIM batchmates are helping farmers turn around India’s agricultural sector

    Urvi Jacob

    Meet the husband-wife duo from Coimbatore who founded Juicy Chemistry to bust the myth of labs being better than Mother Nature

    Snigdha Sinha

    Meet the 31-year-old animal activist who tags stray dogs with reflective collars to save them from road accidents

    Think Change India
    Daily Capsule
    How SonyLIV recorded 100 million downloads (and other top stories of the day)
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    This 82-year-old Coimbatore cook and her 'Re 1 idli' have wowed even Anand Mahindra

    Think Change India

    How 2 IIT and IIM batchmates are helping farmers turn around India’s agricultural sector

    Urvi Jacob

    Two female artists in Pune are transforming the city’s oldest market by painting local shops

    Think Change India

    Meet the Kolkata citizens who fixed roadside taps to save gallons of water

    Roshni Balaji

    Meet the 'Coimbatore Weatherman' who is helping farmers with accurate weather predictions

    Think Change India

    World will need 50pc more food by 2050, but yields may decline by 30pc: Report

    Press Trust of India

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Sun Sep 15 2019

    iTEC Hackathon 2019

    Bengaluru
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman