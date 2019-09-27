A

Vikram had hard landing, says NASA as it releases images of Chandrayaan 2 landing site

The NASA orbiter passed over the Vikram landing site on September 17, and acquired a set of high-resolution images of the area. So far, the LROC team has not been able to locate or image the lander.

By Press Trust of India
27th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

NASA on Friday said Vikram had a "hard landing", as it released high-resolution images captured by its reconnaissance orbiter of the Moon's unchartered south pole, where the Chandrayaan 2 lander attempted to soft-land three weeks ago.


The module had attempted a soft landing on a small patch of lunar highland smooth plains between two craters before losing communication with ISRO on September 7. The site was about 600 km from the south pole in a relatively ancient terrain, according to the US space agency.


"Vikram had a hard landing and the precise location of the spacecraft in the lunar highlands is yet to be determined," the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said.
Yourstory

Images captured by NASA through its LRO camera (Image: Twitter)

Also Read

Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander located on Lunar surface: ISRO Chief K Sivan


The scene was captured from a Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) Quickmap fly-around of the targeted landing site image width of about 150 kilometres across the centre."


Vikram was scheduled to touch down on September 7. This was India's first attempt to soft land on the Moon, and could have propelled it into a select club of countries to have landed on the lunar surface.


After Vikram lost contact with ground stations, just 2.1 km above the touchdown site, the possibility of establishing contact with the lander had a deadline of September 21, because after that the region entered into a lunar night. The lunar nights can be very cold, especially in the south polar region where Vikram is lying. Temperatures could drop to as low as minus 200 degrees Celsius during the lunar night


ISRO had said the mission life of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover it carried will be one lunar day, which is equal to 14 Earth days.


Also Read

How a bootstrapped space-tech startup monitors space debris with its system to enable a collisi...


The instruments aboard the lander are not designed to withstand that kind of temperature. The electronics will not work in absence of solar energy and would get permanently damaged.


The NASA orbiter passed over the Vikram landing site on September 17, and acquired a set of high-resolution images of the area. So far, the LROC team has not been able to locate or image the lander.


LRO will next fly over the landing site on October 14 when lighting conditions will be more favourable, John Keller, Deputy Project Scientist Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Mission, Goddard Space Flight Centre, said.


"It was dusk when the landing area was imaged and thus large shadows covered much of the terrain; it is possible that the Vikram lander is hiding in a shadow. The lighting will be favourable when LRO passes over the site in October and once again attempts to locate and image the lander," NASA said.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

ISRO plans to launch India’s first and very own space station by 2030


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Punjab-based farmer helps over 2M YouTube subscribers with videos on better farming techniques

Think Change India

85-year-old tribal woman clears literacy exam in Kerala, proves you are never too old to learn

Think Change India

Mithun Chakraborty's untold story of adopting a girl child from a garbage bin

Think Change India

This IAS officer from Meghalaya walks 10 km to buy organic produce, inspires others

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
India gets its 8th unicorn of 2019; Coverdrive posts 300 pc growth in a year
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

With one lakh doctors on its platform, this social enterprise is working to improve the quality of healthcare in India

Roshni Balaji

This IAS officer from Meghalaya walks 10 km to buy organic produce, inspires others

Think Change India

85-year-old tribal woman clears literacy exam in Kerala, proves you are never too old to learn

Think Change India

These two brothers from a village in Haryana are converting cow dung into biogas to power their factory

L Krishna Reddy

It’s time for ‘Her Gig’ at the economy

Neha Barjatya

This former teacher is bringing educators on-board to help revolutionise education in India

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 28 2019

Pitney Bowes Shipping Hackathon 2019

Gurugram & Pune
Sun Sep 29 2019

The Red Brick Summit - Kaleido

Ahmedabad
Mon Sep 30 2019

Eureka!'19

IIT Bombay
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada