A

Meet the couple who has built a four-room house entirely out of plastic bottles

Deepti Sharma and Abhishek Sharma also plan to build a rainwater harvesting system that will be channelled to a storage tank with a capacity of 10,000 litres.

By Think Change India
5th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

For decades, plastic has been a part of everyday - life from toothbrushes and waterbottles to packaging. According to Time magazine, microplastics are possibly found in our food as well.


Since the 1950s, we have produced more than 8.5 billion tonnes of plastic. Presently, around 60 percent of the plastic ends up in landfills. To tackle the issue of the plastic waste and recycle it, this couple from Hartola village of Nainital district, Uttarkhand, has built an entire four-room homestay, out of plastic bottles.


Social Story

House made out of plastic bottles (Image: Hindustan Times)

The homestay built by Deepti Sharma and her husband Abhishek Sharma has been made from 26,000 bottles. These bottles were made into patches and later joined to make into a complete wall, later around 100 plastic bottles were tied together and covered with mesh wire, to make the wall rigid. The plastic bottle wall also prevents the temperature from dropping besides being sustainable.


According to The Logical Indian, the couple used old tyres for the flooring and to beautify the home, lamps were made from whiskey bottles. The home built by the couple is quite spacious as it can accommodate eight people, as each room is 10 feet by 11 feet in size.


In terms of cost, the entire project, including labour and raw material, cost Rs 1.5 lakh.


Deepti, a schoolteacher in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has built the house with her husband to encourage people to avoid using plastic.


Social Story

Wall made out of plastic bottles (Image: Hindustan Times)

Also Read

These 5 women-led startups are offering eco-friendly alternatives to plastic


Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said,


“We travel a lot to the mountains and every time we go to a place, we are just disappointed to see the amount of plastic waste that is generated without any scope of recycling or proper disposal. That is when it struck us that we wanted to do something using plastic that is generated in the mountains. We believe that either people should recycle plastic in the mountains or take back the plastic waste generated by them, but not harm the mountains with all the waste.”


The homestay is now ready, and after the registry and completion of the project, the couple plan to sensitise people on how plastic can be used to build houses, small shops, and even toilets.


Abhishek added,


“We started building the house in February 2017 and it took us almost one-and-a-half years to construct the whole place. During a trip to Lansdowne in 2016, we decided that we want to have a house in the mountains and not in Noida or Ghaziabad. That is when we started planning this project and we bought the land in 2017 and started work”, reports the Hindustan Times.


The couple also plan to build a rainwater harvesting system, which will be channelled to a storage tank worth 10,000-litre capacity.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Also Read

Meet Ashwani Aggarwal who is building eco-friendly low-cost urinals in Delhi made from single-u...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This office boy started up with Rs 1k, now owns a company worth Rs 3 Cr

Think Change India

After losing her husband to cancer, this IIM alumnus is spreading his message: Love Heals

Shruti Kedia

The inspiring stories of 8 children who won the National Bravery Award this year

Shruti Kedia

85-year-old tribal woman clears literacy exam in Kerala, proves you are never too old to learn

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
Why over 50 million people are using VidStatus (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

From startups using AI to address social issues to an individual’s efforts to make his hometown ‘Swachh’ - top social stories this week

Team SS

This traffic constable from Ludhiana is fixing potholes to assure safe commute

Think Change India

Flipkart, Bigbasket, Meesho, and others celebrate the joy of giving with Daan Utsav

Tenzin Norzom

This woman manufactures eco-friendly and biodegradable sanitary pads, distributes it for free

Think Change India

These 5 startups are making the most of AI to solve social problems

L Krishna Reddy

This 25-year-old quit his high-paying job to launch ‘Swachh Meerut’ to make his city garbage-free

Roshni Balaji

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore