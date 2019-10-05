Meet the couple who has built a four-room house entirely out of plastic bottles

For decades, plastic has been a part of everyday - life from toothbrushes and waterbottles to packaging. According to Time magazine, microplastics are possibly found in our food as well.





Since the 1950s, we have produced more than 8.5 billion tonnes of plastic. Presently, around 60 percent of the plastic ends up in landfills. To tackle the issue of the plastic waste and recycle it, this couple from Hartola village of Nainital district, Uttarkhand, has built an entire four-room homestay, out of plastic bottles.





House made out of plastic bottles (Image: Hindustan Times)

The homestay built by Deepti Sharma and her husband Abhishek Sharma has been made from 26,000 bottles. These bottles were made into patches and later joined to make into a complete wall, later around 100 plastic bottles were tied together and covered with mesh wire, to make the wall rigid. The plastic bottle wall also prevents the temperature from dropping besides being sustainable.





According to The Logical Indian, the couple used old tyres for the flooring and to beautify the home, lamps were made from whiskey bottles. The home built by the couple is quite spacious as it can accommodate eight people, as each room is 10 feet by 11 feet in size.





In terms of cost, the entire project, including labour and raw material, cost Rs 1.5 lakh.





Deepti, a schoolteacher in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has built the house with her husband to encourage people to avoid using plastic.





Wall made out of plastic bottles (Image: Hindustan Times)





Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said,





“We travel a lot to the mountains and every time we go to a place, we are just disappointed to see the amount of plastic waste that is generated without any scope of recycling or proper disposal. That is when it struck us that we wanted to do something using plastic that is generated in the mountains. We believe that either people should recycle plastic in the mountains or take back the plastic waste generated by them, but not harm the mountains with all the waste.”





The homestay is now ready, and after the registry and completion of the project, the couple plan to sensitise people on how plastic can be used to build houses, small shops, and even toilets.





Abhishek added,





“We started building the house in February 2017 and it took us almost one-and-a-half years to construct the whole place. During a trip to Lansdowne in 2016, we decided that we want to have a house in the mountains and not in Noida or Ghaziabad. That is when we started planning this project and we bought the land in 2017 and started work”, reports the Hindustan Times.





The couple also plan to build a rainwater harvesting system, which will be channelled to a storage tank worth 10,000-litre capacity.





(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)





