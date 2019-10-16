A

[Tech 30] Affordable and non-invasive device by this Kolkata medtech startup aids in early diagnosis of chronic diseases

Medtech startup EzeRX’s AJO is an IoT-enabled device that detects anaemia, liver, and lung-related problems in a contact-less and needle-less way.

By Krishna Reddy
16th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Healthcare in India is riddled with several issues, not least of which is the early detection and diagnosis of chronic diseases and conditions like anaemia. In fact, according to the Global Nutrition Report 2017, more than half the women population of India (at 51 percent) are anaemic, the highest in the world.


Besides anaemia, lung, and liver-related health problems are three major public healthcare concerns in India. All of which can be tackled with a preventative approach as well as better nutrition and healthy habits. Instead, in India, patients seek curative healthcare solutions as preventative healthcare requires skilled manpower, high costs, and testing.


EzeRx Founder and CEO Partha Pratim

EzeRx Founder and CEO Partha Pratim with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

Bringing a solution to this huge healthcare crisis is medtech startup EzeRX, which stands for ‘easy for prescription’. The Kolkata-based healthtech firm is on a mission to make the adoption of a preventive healthcare approach more appealing and accessible for Indians by providing easy and affordable diagnostic solutions.


Says Founder and CEO Partha Pratim,


“Nearly 75 percent of our population is from rural India, and they believe in curative healthcare approach instead of preventative. And that's a big problem. So, the idea is to identify the primary health parameters at an early stage, so we can easily detect liver problems, lungs problems, or even nutrition problems like anaemia, so that patients can then go in for a complete cure.”


To this end, EzeRx’s first solution is a non-invasive, non-contact, IoT-enabled portable diagnostic device called AJO—short for ‘anaemia, jaundice, and oxygen saturation’ — that tests for anaemia, liver, and lung-related healthcare problems.


For EzeRX, which was founded in 2018, this is just the start. In this earlier interaction with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, the young entrepreneur revealed the startup’s plans for the next version of the product and its work in the diagnosis of oral cancer.

Painless and needle-less testing experience

What makes his startup’s solution stand apart is that AJO is a painless testing process as it measures the spectroscopic signal emitting from the conjunctiva—the clear membrane that lines the inside of the eyelids and covers the white of the eye. In other words, not a single drop of blood is drawn for the test, and it is non-contact and non-invasive, removing the chance of infections.


“The test is conducted without taking a single drop of blood from the human body, so it's a painless and infection-free process. Also, this device can be operated by unskilled or semi-skilled manpower,” Partha adds.


EzeRx

EzeRx's non-invasive, contactless device for testing for anemia, lung and liver-related health problems

Also Read

These 5 startups are making the most of AI to solve social problems


What makes EzeRX’s solution perfect for the Indian healthcare scene is its affordability. It costs less than Re 1 for the test, which is IoT-enabled, allowing the data to be transferred anywhere by email or text message after the completion of the test, which usually takes 0.5 seconds to 1.5 seconds.


Partha says, “Recently, we developed a more portable and compact device for measuring haemoglobin, bilirubin, and oxygen saturation levels. Besides we have also started clinical trials for oral cancer identification using our new product.”


Haemoglobin, bilirubin, and oxygen saturation are the three parameters used for the test to detect various healthcare problems: haemoglobin to detect anaemia, bilirubin to study the liver function and detect liver-related healthcare problems like jaundice, hepatitis, and alcoholic fatty liver, among others, and oxygen saturation to study the function of the lungs and detect problems like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, and even brain hypoxia.


Yourtsory

The new device developed by EzeRx

Also Read

With one lakh doctors on its platform, this social enterprise is working to improve the quality...


“This device can scan these three parameters within a second and the cost of this test is less than one rupee. So, if we can take only 25 paise per test, then we will break even within three years,” says Partha.


EzeRX, a recipient of the Department of Biotechnology’s BIRAC Biotechnology Ignition Grant, completed the clinical trial for the AJO device in NRS Medical College in Kolkata with “high accuracy and without any complaints,” adds Partha. In terms of support, EzeRx has been an incubatee at KIIT-TBI, and has also received funding from Villgro's INVENT and energy major Indian Oil Corporation, to continue its work.


According to Partha, the startup is now in talks with various State governments, hospitals, and CSR partners for the adoption of its device.


“The accuracy and the sensitivity of the device are not dependent on the skin colour, location and religion of the person. The high accuracy depends on the availability of the conjunctiva and its high visibility ensures its high accuracy and sensitivity."


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


YourStory’s Tech30 companies list is an annual selection of 30 carefully curated and disruptive tech-based startups that we believe will shape the new narrative for India and the world. To get a complete overview of the 2019 Tech30 companies list, download the Tech30 Report here.


Also Read

AI can solve problems of healthcare access, improve outcomes in remote areas: Deepak Visweswari...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Krishna Reddy

With a keen interest in the field of science and a passion for writing, I look forward to exploring and telling the world about the niche innovations that hold the capacity of bringing a revolution. With a background in engineering and social campaigning, I also take interest in understanding the positive social aspects to bring out the ongoing challenges faced and solved by the people on their own capabilities.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet Jadav Payeng, the man who single-handedly planted an entire forest

Think Change India

Meet the changemaker whose startup is working to make women in rural Maharashtra self-reliant

Ashwini S

Meet Prabha Devi who has planted an entire forest of 500 trees in her village in Uttarakhand

Think Change India

Meet Abhijit Banerjee, the Indian-origin economist who won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
Namrata Ganatra's journey from fintech to edtech (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

World Food Day: How these heroes are rooting out hunger and poverty in India

Roshni Balaji

Meet Abhijit Banerjee, the Indian-origin economist who won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics

Think Change India

Meet the changemaker whose startup is working to make women in rural Maharashtra self-reliant

Ashwini S

Meet Prabha Devi who has planted an entire forest of 500 trees in her village in Uttarakhand

Think Change India

Meet this ‘77-year-young’ retired professional who is instilling a love for Mathematics among school children

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet Akella Raghavendra who is training visually impaired candidates to ace IAS exams

Think Change India

How rural BPO centres in Bihar are opening new doors for girls

Village Square

Meet Asif Shaikh, who has rehabilitated 31,000 manual scavengers and bonded labourers across India

Think Change India

Meet the duo who is on a mission to restore India's green cover with 'beej balls'

Roshni Balaji

Led by two Young India Fellows, this Mumbai-based organisation aims to transform early education

Krishna Reddy

Andhra youth launch ‘Rice for Plastic’ drive to eradicate single-use plastic while feeding the hungry

Think Change India

This Mumbai couple set up a food kiosk at the break of dawn to support their ageing domestic help

Think Change India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore